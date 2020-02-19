5G is not just for speed – Audi tells how 5G will improve human-robot interaction in its factories

5G offers a huge improvement in speed, but who thought 4G is too slow? 4G was easily enough to stream music, download apps at sufficient rate and we watched videos without any problem. However, 5G has other advantages as well. For example, Audi is happy that 5G will improve human-robot interaction in company’s production plants.

Audi is introducing a new pilot project with the Swedish network provider Ericsson. The goal is to employ the advantages of 5G networking to improve human-robot interaction and safety in automotive production plants. 5G offers a lot of speed, but it also offers more reliability in application where use of wireless connection is constant. For example, in maintaining connection between various sensors.

For example, airbags in steering wheels are installed by robots. At the same time human workers are working on other interior elements. Of course, as is already accepted, there is no barrier between human and robot workers, but a high level safety standard is maintained. In particular, there is a virtual cell around the robot, fenced in by a light curtain. Once the human enters that cell, crosses the light curtain, robot stops moving automatically in order to avoid any dangerous contact with the human.

That safety zone around the robot is moving together with it. In order to achieve this flexibility, wireless sensors are preferred. And thanks to 5G the robot will stop moving within a millisecond when a human comes a little too close. This is because of the high-frequency (fieldbus) communication, which facilitates very low latency time.

Audi is a premium car manufacturer, but it partnered with Ericsson, which is known for its technological advancements in wireless networking. Marie Hogan, Head of Mobile Broadband & IoT at Ericsson, commented: “5G offers the extremely low latency that meets the performance requirements of industrial automation. Highly developed applications and system-critical IoT networking combined with the advantages of greater flexibility, mobility and efficiency for the purpose of production automation are thus becoming possible for the very first time. ‘Cutting the cables’ is the actual turning point in the Industry 4.0 era”.

This actually gets us thinking – who will benefit more from the 5G era? 4G is easily quick enough for most people. However, the broadness, reliability and flexibility of the 5G networking will greatly benefit those, who pose great demands on their wireless networks. Such as factories, which are likely to be a step ahead consumer market when it comes to the internet of things.

Source: Audi