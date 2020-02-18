Charging stations where they are needed the most – Volkswagen and E.ON presented an innovative solution

Pretty soon everyone will be driving electric cars, but where will we charge them? Fast chargers need quite substantial electric energy supply, which is not available everywhere. These charging stations themselves are sometimes no the most practical solution. But technologies are moving forward – E.ON and Volkswagen Group Components are introducing a prototype of a flexible ultra-fast charging station, which can be put anywhere.

Imagine you own a piece of property, which is sometimes rented to various events. You would like to have a proper fast charging station, but a permanent one is just too expensive. You need to worry about permits, connection to the mains and so on.

Or maybe you own a small store, which doesn’t have the capacity to have a nice and powerful charging station. Now Volkswagen and E.ON are introducing a prototype of a very attractive solution.

These new flexible ultra-fast charging stations could be installed almost anywhere and at significantly lower cost without civil engineering or mains connection. In essence, this new kind of a charging station can be simply put down and permanently connected to a conventional 16 to 63 ampere power. It can instantly start charging two cars, both at 150 kW charging power.

The way this works is actually very clever. This charging station, recently presented in Essen, has a big battery inside. It can be charged slowly through a conventional power connection and then discharged quickly to charge electric cars. E.ON says that this station can give 200 km range in 15 minutes.

Volkswagen, of course, is highly interesting in technology of electric cars. The new Volkswagen ID. family is going to be a full range of electric cars. People are still worried about the range and charging times. Expanding the number of locations where ultra-fast charging is available could help swinging buyers towards buying more of electric cars.

Thomas Schmall, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components, said: “The flexible ultra-fast charging station developed by us is an important component for a comprehensive network of charging points. At the same time, its innovative approach to quick and easy installation enables us to meet the needs of our customers”.

These charging stations with integrated batteries could benefit a huge number of different establishments. For example, this solution could be tailored to the electrification of retail parking lots and logistics companies, filling stations and service areas. And, of course, these charging stations could be integrated with renewable energy solutions, such as solar and wind parks.

Source: Volkswagen