Crohn’s disease linked to increased risk of colorectal cancer

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet, Örebro University and Aarhus University, Denmark, have published the largest study to date on the risk of colorectal cancer in Crohn’s disease. The article is published in the journal The Lancet Gastroenterology Hepatology.

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Several previous studies have reported an increased risk of colorectal cancer in patients with Crohn’s disease, but these studies are older and have often shown uncertain risk estimates.

Now researchers from Karolinska Institutet, Örebro University and Aarhus University, Denmark, published the largest study to date on the risk of colorectal cancer in Crohn’s disease. The article is published in the journal The Lancet Gastroenterology Hepatology.

-We have examined the colorectal cancer risk in than 47,000 patients with Crohn’s disease and over 460,000 matched controls from the normal population, says the study’s lead author Dr Ola Olén. -During follow-up, nearly 500 Crohn’s disease patients were affected by colorectal cancer, which corresponded to a 40% risk increased risk compared to the normal population.

Unlike several previous studies, the researchers also investigated mortality from colorectal cancer in Crohn’s disease.

-Also for mortality was there an increase, says Olén. -Furthermore, Crohn’s disease patients with colorectal cancer were at higher risk of dying after cancer diagnosis than other people with colorectal cancer.