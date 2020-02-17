Menu
Google Play icon

Corals in murky waters less affected by temperature stress

Share
Posted Today

Persistent temperature stress is degrading coral reefs worldwide, but a new study by Florida Institute of Technology scientists has found that corals in naturally turbid waters are less affected by thermal stress than corals in clearer water.

The National Science Foundation-funded findings by researchers Shannon Sully and Rob van Woesik were published in the journal Global Change Biology.

Reduced light moderates coral bleaching when water temperatures are high. Image credit: FIT

“We hypothesized that reduced light on turbid reefs would reduce coral stress during thermal stress events, and our research verified that,” Sully said.

The co-authors examined coral bleaching severity on a global scale and found that bleaching was indeed reduced during temperature stress events when turbidity was naturally elevated, although excess turbidity also harmed the reef.

“We found that about 12% of the world’s reefs exist within this ‘moderating turbidity’ range,” Sully said. van Woesik said that the analyses could provide a new direction for marine policy.

“As climate change continues to threaten coral reefs globally, it is imperative to know locations where corals are likely to survive through thermal stress events,” van Woesik said. “This information will help plan for change by focusing conservation on nearshore coral reefs in turbid waters.”

The scientists suggested that nearshore turbid reefs will need a particularly high conservation status not only because they act as modern climate change refugees and are repositories of ecological diversity, but because they are close to human settlements.

“People have long considered clear-water coral reefs as the ultimate reefs worth preserving,” van Woesik said. “But as we move into a warmer world, we need to adapt our conservation policies and understand that turbid nearshore environments, although less charismatic, may provide refuge from climate change-caused thermal stress.”

Added Dan Thornhill, a program director in NSF’s Division of Ocean Sciences, “This research demonstrates what we’ve long suspected: that bleaching is a combination of temperature and light stress. Corals in moderately turbid waters are less exposed to intense light and the UV of tropical sunlight, and therefore are more resilient to bleaching.”

Source: NSF

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Geoscience & environment

Developments

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
87,522 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. An 18 carat gold nugget made of plastic (January 13, 2020)
  2. Anti Solar Cells: A Photovoltaic Cell That Works at Night (February 3, 2020)
  3. Toyota Raize is a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  4. Nuclear waste could be recycled for diamond battery power (January 21, 2020)
  5. Physicist Proposes a Testable Theory Stating that Information has Mass and could Account for Universe s Dark Matter (January 24, 2020)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email