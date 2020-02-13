Medical researcher aims to help premature babies breathe easier

While the practice of titrating oxygen to resuscitate struggling newborns has led to better outcomes, there is a disagreement within the medical community about what concentration of oxygen should be given to vulnerable preterm babies born before 29 weeks of gestation.

University of Alberta neonatologist Georg Schmölzer said what complicates this knowledge gap is that, until fairly recently, researchers even disagreed on the optimal concentration of oxygen to resuscitate an otherwise healthy full-term baby.

“When I started training in the early 2000s, it was customary that you give 100 percent oxygen to a baby to get the baby ‘pinked up’ as fast as possible because babies come out blue as the womb is a low-oxygen environment.”

Though 100 percent oxygen got full-term babies pink faster, researchers noticed rates of leukemia and mortality were lower when babies were resuscitated with regular air, which contains 21 percent oxygen.

“They found giving 100 percent oxygen can actually prevent a baby from starting to breathe at birth and can create apnea for a brief period of time,” he said.

In 2010, guidelines for resuscitating full-term babies changed to the use of air only. But what about babies born extremely prematurely?

Schmölzer explained that at the gestational age of 29 weeks or earlier, the lungs are not fully developed and it is common for infants to have problems breathing at birth.

“We started at 100 percent, but given that we know 100 percent isn’t perfect in term infants, a lot of experts around the world are suggesting maybe we should give less as well,” he said.

He noted there are a number of problems associated with having too much oxygen in the system. Once in the body, oxygen atoms split into free radicals, which are thought to play a role in a host of ailments including chronic lung disease and retinopathy of prematurity, a condition caused by abnormal development of blood vessels in the retinas of premature babies that can lead to blindness. The body fights the destruction to cells caused by free radicals using antioxidants, which preterm babies lack. An increase in oxygen concentration can also lead to damage to the brain.

It turns out, however, using just air to resuscitate preterm babies led to higher mortality.

In an effort to pin down the precise oxygen concentration needed to resuscitate preterm babies, Schmölzer and his international research team received $2.2 million from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. The researchers will compare outcomes at 18 to 24 months of preterm babies born between 23 and 28 weeks premature who were administered either 30 percent or 60 percent oxygen.

“We hope that the 60 percent oxygen will improve long-term outcomes, including (lower rates of) mortality and cerebral palsy, fewer babies who have visual issues, fewer babies who have hearing impairments, fewer babies who have major developmental delays,” said Schmölzer, who also receives funding and support from the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation through the Women and Children’s Health Research Institute.

Source: University of Alberta