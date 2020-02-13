The Amount of Food People Discard has been Underestimated by more than Twice, Study Shows

Most people have had the experience of feeling bad about throwing away unfinished food or discarding food that went forgotten in the fridge and had become unfit for consumption.

Individually, this doesn’t seem like that big of a deal. And yet, when taken in aggregate, food waste poses a tremendous problem, especially considering the urgent need for change in the face of advancing climate change.

When discussing the issue, well-nigh every article and report produces the estimate – arrived at by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations – which holds that about one-third of all food reaches the landfill unconsumed.

While quite shocking already, the oft-cited figure is likely off by an order of magnitude – a new study published on Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE has found the rate of food waste to be closer to 527 kilocalories/day/capita, rather than 214 kilocalories/day/capita, as is commonly believed.

According to the authors, the likely reason for such underestimation is the failure to take into account human behaviour, which the new study attempts to correct for.

By using a model which includes both human metabolism and socioeconomic factors like income, education, residence and food culture, the paper shows not only that people waste more food than previously thought, but also that levels of food waste scale with income in a linear fashion.

Starting at about $6.70/day/capita, the correlation between income and food waste stays robust and only starts to level off at the upper echelons of wealth.

The authors claim their findings could be used to inform new policies to curb food waste in high-income countries and prevent increasing rates of food waste in middle-income countries as they become wealthier over time.

Sources: study, inverse.com