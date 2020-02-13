Discovery of the ‘Holy Grail’ of antibiotics

An Université de Montréal microbiologist has contributed to the discovery of a novel mechanism of action in two new antibiotics to treat infections normally resistant to antibiotics.

Co-authored by UdeM’s Yves Brun and colleagues from McMaster University and Indiana University, the breakthrough – which Brun calls “the Holy Grail of antibiotics” – appears in Nature.

“Complestatin and corbomycin are antibiotics that attack peptidoglycan, the main component of the cell wall essential to the growth and survival of almost all bacteria,” said Brun, a professor in UdeM’s Department of Microbiology, Infectiology and Immunology.

“These two antibiotics inhibit the action of autolysins needed for cell growth and division,” explained Brun, who also holds the Canada 150 Research Chair in Bacterial Cell Biology. And when bacteria are unable to divide, they become increasingly fragile, he added.

“With this mode of action of antibiotics, bacteria become long filaments rather than small rods, which affects their ability to reproduce.”

The discovery marks the first time in decades that a new mode of action for antibiotics has been revealed. And there’s a bonus: the bacteria they fight are unable to develop significant resistance to them.