Fusion – Squeezing the code

Posted Today

The prospect of simulating a fusion plasma is a step closer to reality thanks to a new computational tool developed by scientists in fusion physics, computer science and mathematics at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

This simulation of a fusion plasma calculation result shows the interaction of two counter-streaming beams of super-heated gas. Credit: David L. Green/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Harnessing fusion power on Earth requires strong magnetic fields to hold and squeeze a super-heated gas, and the large scale experiments capable of such extreme conditions can take decades to build.

Through simulation, a team led by ORNL’s David Green hopes to perform virtual investigations of how fusion devices behave using high-performance computing.

“The mathematics underlying a fusion plasma are so complex that traditional approaches test the limits of even today’s largest supercomputers,” Green said. The team has tested a new approach on ORNL’s Summit supercomputer and they expect that its combination with ORNL’s upcoming exascale Frontier supercomputer will make a virtual fusion device possible.

Source: ORNL

