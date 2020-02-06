Researchers Develop Safer Ways to Dispose of Electronics

A printed circuit board (PCB) provides physical support and electrical connectivity for the electronic components inside the gadgets people use every day. Smartphones, televisions and computers all have PCBs inside.

As individuals become ever dependent on electronic gadgets — and some tech lovers buy new models as soon as they become available — concerns are rising about the environmental impact from users discarding their electronics and the components degrading over time.

For example, PCBs get brominated flame retardants added to them that keep the parts from catching on fire when they get hot.

However, research shows connections between compounds in the flame retardants and health problems, including endocrine disorders and fetal tissue damage. Moreover, flame retardants can have contaminating effects on animals, including those that people eat, such as fish.

Addressing the Potential Damage Caused by Brominated Flame Retardants

Scientists have come up with a method that breaks down brominated flame retardants before a PCB gets thrown away. They believe that this approach could have positive effects on environmental and human safety. Non-metallic particles, including the flame retardants, comprise about 70% of PCBs, with metallic particles making up the rest.

The conventional way to recover the metallic parts of discarded and crushed circuit boards is to rely on magnetic and high-voltage electrostatic methods that separate the metallic components from the PCBs. That technique still applies to the new approach the researchers took.

However, they confirmed that discarded PCBs often get burned or buried in landfills. Burning can cause the brominated flame retardants to release toxins into the air, while the pollution of groundwater and soil is a risk with buried PCBs. Thus, the researchers decided that getting rid of the brominated flame retardants first would have a substantial and positive impact on environmental and human health.

Achieving Results With a Ball Mill

The production process for a PCB involves numerous, highly involved steps. For example, a CNC machine drills into the PCB at a rate as high as 280,000 revolutions per minute to create the required holes. The electronics industry continually evaluates potential PCB improvements. Future flame retardants may be safer for humans and the environment. For now, though, the goal was to get rid of the brominated flame retardants to make PCB disposal safer.

The research team put the non-metallic particles from the PCBs into a rotating, cylindrical machine called a ball mill. It grinds up materials with small balls of agate. Plus, since prior research from other scientists found that iron powder helped remove halogens like bromine from organic powders, they put some into the ball mill. The effort ultimately halved the amount of bromine on the particles.

Phenolic resin compounds are also found in discarded PCBs. They are carcinogenic and research indicates they can be particularly hazardous after entering the water supply. However, the ball-milling method causes those compounds to decompose. That outcome could also benefit the environment.

The scientists concluded that, during the ball-milling process, iron transferred electrons to the brominated flame retardants. That effect stretched the carbon-bromine bonds and broke them.

However, in the authors’ full-text paper about this research, they noted pyrolysis — a process that destroys chemical bonds with heat delivered in an oxygen-deficient environment. This process can introduce more toxins into the environment. Adopting the ball-milling method, then, could be a decisive step in the right direction for reducing environmental toxins caused by electronic waste.

Helping the Environment in a Tech-Heavy World

It’s unclear whether the findings that show how ball milling makes PCB disposals safer will have long-term impacts. There are still questions to answer before companies that handle electronic waste may be willing to adjust their methods.

For example, how much extra labor would the ball milling add to the disposal process, and how much would it cost to buy machines that can hold all the non-metallic particles of a PCB?

However, even with the answers to those questions uncertain right now, the scientists’ outcome is nonetheless notable. It’s not practical for most people to stop using or discarding devices that contain PCBs.

But, as this research illustrates, there are ways for people to keep using those gadgets but have a reduced negative effect on the Earth and its inhabitants after throwing the electronics away.

Written by Kayla Matthews, Productivity Bytes