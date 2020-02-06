Can the Electric Car Market Expand Beyond Tesla?

Electric cars are the wave of the future. While it seems like every manufacturer is trying to make their way in the electric car market, one company, Tesla, is dominating even though most of their models aren’t affordable for the average consumer. Can the electric car market expand successfully beyond Tesla?

The Only Successes

It seems like everyone and their brother is working on making at least one electric car model. Some 45 new electric and plug-in hybrid models hit the market in the last year alone. In spite of those numbers, manufacturers sold only 325,000 of them, which represents 2% of all vehicles sold in 2019. Of those that have emerged, there’s only one brand that is actually selling electric cars in significant numbers — and that’s Tesla.

While everyone else’s sales have dropped, Tesla’s sales of the Model 3, which came out last year, grew by more than 14%. The brand sold more than 159,000 Model 3’s in the U.S. alone. The second-best electric vehicle in the country was the Toyota Prius Prime hybrid, which only sold 23,630 units.

Sustainability is becoming more important every single year, but Tesla seems to be the only brand that can get electric vehicles off their lots. Elon Musk’s company may have created a demand for electric vehicles, but it only applies to Teslas so far.

Sustainability Outside of Automobiles

The focus on sustainability isn’t solely focused on the automotive industry. The electric vehicles of the future need the power grid to keep them running, particularly with the number of states that have deregulated energy, making electric prices even more competitive by comparison to oil.

In 2017, 64.5% of that energy was generated through the burning of fossil fuels. If we hope to create a truly sustainable future, we need to move away from our reliance on fossil fuels for energy generation as well as transportation.

Currently, around the globe, there are 47 stock exchanges that are using sustainability as one of their key reporting variables. Sustainability metrics will become one of a company’s most important pieces of information. Companies that refuse to make changes to support sustainability or become more sustainable will find themselves left behind.

The Plans Are Laid

The plans for electric vehicle growth are already coming together. The U.K. and France have both placed a ban on gasoline vehicles that will go into effect in 2040. Volkswagen is investing 20 billion euros in creating zero-emission vehicles with the goal of creating a 200 GWh battery by 2025.

We all know that electric and plug-in hybrid cars are important and everyone is trying to get their piece of the pie. It may be that 2020 becomes the breakout year for electric vehicles. Every major manufacturer and even minor ones are working toward creating their own incarnation of an EV. This year will be the most exciting one yet, and if things pan out the way experts believe they will, Tesla won’t be the only name on the block anymore.

Looking Forward

It might be a while before the majority of the cars on the road are electric or plug-in hybrids, but the groundwork is in place for every single manufacturer to get their piece of the pie. Tesla won’t be the only name in the running anymore, but they will still have one point of pride — they were the brand that started the push toward the creation of EVs and they’re the brand that everyone will think of when they think of an EV for many years to come.

Author’s Bio: Emily covers topics in manufacturing and environmental technology. You can follow her blog, Conservation Folks, or her Twitter to get the latest updates.