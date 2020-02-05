Take a look into how Tesla Autopilot sees the world (Video)

On February 2nd Elon Musk tweeted about an upcoming party, where AI experts and coders will try to improve Tesla’s autopilot. Of course, you would need an invitation to participate in this party in Musk’s house, but it is certainly an interesting way to improve the system, which is already the best on the market.

Tesla is also employing more and more people. Some of them – to work in assembly lines, some – to engineer solutions for brands autopilot. This recruiting wave allowed us to take a look into Tesla’s autopilot’s brain. In a short video we see what the Autopilot sees and it is fascinating.

First of all, you see many dots, marking the immovable obstacles around the road. This is how the computer images the 3D world around it. These dots can be seen on sidewalk ledges, walls and lamp posts.

Then you can see interesting information messages on the side of the screen. Those include weather and road surface information, as well as messages about high and low beams. As you might imagine, Tesla’s autopilot is always monitoring driving conditions to choose safe driving speed, acceleration and braking properties.

Finally, pay attention to how Tesla marks other road users. It is not only marking them with a big square – it is also monitoring their speed. If you’ve ever wondered how Tesla’s autopilot predicts where accidents may take place, this is how.

How Tesla Autopilot sees the world while driving

This is quite impressive, although not many different scenarios have been showed. It would be interesting to see what the Autopilot is seeing when a pedestrian runs across the road without warning. Or when a car being parked does some unexpected maneuver. These kind of situations is where human driver usually excels any autopilot.

Some years ago Elon Musk predicted that full self-driving Tesla’s will be driving with us before the end of 2019. That, of course, didn’t happen, but Tesla is not far off. Musk revealed that full self-driving is feature-complete. It means that all technical solutions have been found, although the system is still far from perfect. Software has to be polished now for the Autopilot to actually show what it’s worth.

It will take some time still, but it is inevitable – Tesla cars are going to drive around without any driver’s inputs. Tesla is preparing for that, legislators and regulators are preparing for that. And Tesla’s competitors don’t have to prepare for that anymore – they are already too late.

Tesla’s stocks have been going crazy ever since the Cybertruck. And once the Autopilot is fully complete, it might be game over for some of the dinosaurs of the automotive world. It looks like Tesla is going to become their asteroid.