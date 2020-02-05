Menu
Google Play icon

How to use a servo motor with Raspberry Pi

Share
Posted Today

Learn how to use a servo motor with Raspberry Pi in the latest How to use video.

Over the next few months, the Raspberry Pi blog will be releasing more videos in the How to use series, including guides on the use of LEDs, buzzers, and sensors with your Raspberry Pi.

What other components do you think we should cover? While we can’t make videos for every available component on the market, we’d love to hear what you, our community, believe to be integral to the maker toolkit.

You can find the How to use YouTube playlist here, and you can subscribe to our channel and never miss a video!

And, while you’re in a subscribe-y mood, also subscribe to the Raspberry Pi Press YouTube channel, the home of all content from The MagPi, HackSpace magazine, WireFrame, Custom PC, and more.

Source: Raspberry Pi blog, by Alex Bate.

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Information processing

Developments

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
87,267 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. You Might Not Need a Hybrid Car If This Invention Works (January 11, 2020)
  2. An 18 carat gold nugget made of plastic (January 13, 2020)
  3. Toyota Raize is a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  4. Anti Solar Cells: A Photovoltaic Cell That Works at Night (Yesterday)
  5. Nuclear waste could be recycled for diamond battery power (January 21, 2020)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email