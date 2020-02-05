Learn how to use a servo motor with Raspberry Pi in the latest How to use video.

Over the next few months, the Raspberry Pi blog will be releasing more videos in the How to use series, including guides on the use of LEDs, buzzers, and sensors with your Raspberry Pi.

What other components do you think we should cover? While we can’t make videos for every available component on the market, we’d love to hear what you, our community, believe to be integral to the maker toolkit.

Source: Raspberry Pi blog, by Alex Bate.