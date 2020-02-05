Deepfakes: The fight against the dangerous use of AI

Deepfakes are known as manipulated videos in which a person is changed or displayed as someone else by the use of artificial intelligence. As artificial intelligence’s help is used to come up with such videos at the same time, AI technology is now working against such threats.

Deepfakes make it almost impossible to differentiate between what is real and what isn’t. Many people think that deep fakes can result in dangerous outcomes such as creating confusion, provoking ethnic violence, and many more. Being a public figure, many famous politicians journalists, and businessmen have gone through this fraud. Using fake app technology, Obama’s video was made. Similarly, Donald Trump’s video, and Mark Zuckerberg’s video were also made.

Technology Fighting Against Deepfakes

Many tech companies are now working together to fight against these hoaxes. The number of deepfakes online nearly doubled from December to August, to 14,678, according to a study by cybersecurity startup Deep-trace. Companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google are used for the uploading and sharing of information. These tech companies can be of great help when it comes to working against these threats.

Automated deep-fake detection is aiding in the detection of deepfakes, but this technology is most likely to be helpful only for short terms. Automated deep fake detection uses technology to ascertain whether if a specific image, audio, or video has been modified from an original. They discover signs such as discrepancies between the mouth and voice moments, unnatural facial features, and many other methods.

DARPA and Its Programs:

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, DARPA, has developed a tool that can be used by government agencies to recognize altered videos and photos. Also, it will be used as developing more technology to detect fake texts and to recognize the source of it.

Darpa’s new program to detect deepfakes named MediFor – Media Forensics, is working to disclose the manipulators. By using semantic forensics, DARPA plans on tackling the deepfakes. The SemaFor program seeks to develop such a tool that analyzes media. It includes detection of the method using algorithms that tell whether it has been controlled or not.

Google’s Fight against Deepfakes:

Google also is working on its development of text-to-speech conversion tools to devise new ones that can help verify a speaker. Google is using a whole different approach, they are using deepfakes to fight against deepfakes. In one of its articles, Google has set 7 principles that describe the steps they are taking for the security and the protection of the information of their users.

One of their principles states, “We will consolidate our safety efforts in the progress and utilization of our AI headways. We will permit notice and assent, animate structures with a security protect, and give genuine straightforwardness and authority over the utilization of information“. This decision can help them preserve private information.

Adobe’s Facial Manipulation Technique:

Adobe has developed a system that will allow authors and publishers to attach details to content that tells when are where and who created this content. Richard Zhang, Adobe founder stated: “In this world, it’s difficult to assure the information we use by obtaining digitally”. Adobe is developing ways to recognize facial manipulation. Adobe’s neural network detected the fake faces with a 99% accuracy rate. Whereas the human eye can pick up its 53%. This tool can later convert the image into its old form.

Deep-Fake Detection Challenge

The challenge of detecting deep-fake is a worldwide competition that works together with many globally famous companies along using AI and fights against the deepfakes. This competition invites participants all over the world to join them and work with them to overcome this rising issue. This challenge will run through the end of March 2020.

Reality Defender – A Tool for Defense

According to Rob Meadows, the president, and chief technology officer of AI Foundation, this tool will be one’s guardian. Reality Defender is a module for Web programs, and can in like manner be used as an application for phones. It channels everything on the screen using a suite of changed locators, by then alarms the customer about balanced media. They have many beta testers working and giving them every update regarding this app. This tool is due to be launched in 2020.

Future of Deepfakes

The fight against deepfakes is not easy. The above mentioned tools will be very helpful in the future to fight against deepfakes. Although more methods we will generate to overcome such scams, the better ways they will find out to make the scam more real. These scams can only be controlled by updating these tools and ensuring regular routine maintenance for efficient and accurate results.

Scientists are now working on the detection of voice and facial dissimilarity. A real video has better and explicit quality, on the other hand, a manipulated video has quality issues with no access to a proper 3D orientation that a real person in the real video has. Deepfakes develops a simple 2D image. Research team from the University of Albany is introducing an algorithm that shows the way a person’s nose is pointing. The Artificial Intelligence and other scientific technology need to be a step ahead of whatever they come up with for the battle against deepfakes.

Author’s bio

Article is written by Arslan Hassan. He occasionally writes articles for Upkeep.