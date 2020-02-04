Menu
Google Play icon

Bid data helped Toyota creating the system, which will prevent accidents in mixing accelerator and brake pedals

Share
Posted Today

You’ve definitely heard about this type of accidents – someone accidentally presses accelerator instead of the brake and all hell breaks loose. This is not a common mistake, but it does happen and it can result in serious injuries or even death. Toyota is trying to drastically reduce the number of fatal accidents involving its vehicles and introduced new Acceleration Suppression Function, which one day will be installed in most of its vehicles.

The new Acceleration Suppression Function will be installed on new Toyota’s vehicles, but it can also be retrofitted to the older ones. Image credit: Alexander Migl via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The new Acceleration Suppression Function is a continuation of Intelligent Clearance Sonar system that Toyota introduced back in 2012. This system also prevented misapplication of accelerator when it detected that there is an obstacle in front of the vehicle. For example, this system, which is now present in 83 % of Toyota’s line-up, should not allow you to accelerate into a wall. But what about those cases when there is no obstacle very close ahead?

That is where  the new Acceleration Suppression Function steps in. Toyota determined how accelerator is typically applied in these type of accidents. The pedal is usually depressed all the way just like a brake would be. It is also pressed very quickly – again, like a brake would be used in emergency situations. Finally, these type of accidents usually happen at low speed – in normal conditions we rarely depress accelerator quickly and all the way when driving slowly.

Then Toyota used big data analysis to find situations that are not out of the ordinary, when drivers are genuinely required to rapidly accelerate intentionally. For example, when moving from a standstill or turning, changing lanes and so on. These situations were excluded from scenarios when Acceleration Suppression Function would be applied automatically.

The way Acceleration Suppression Function is very simple. It detects when accelerator pedal is likely being used by accident and prevents sudden acceleration. This works because accelerator pedal doesn’t actually have a mechanical link to the engine – everything is electronically controlled anyway. So the car will not start accelerating rapidly if it is not sure that the driver actually wants it. We suspect that some message will appear on the screen as well, to inform the driver that the Acceleration Suppression Function is working and the car is not broken.

Acceleration Suppression Function will be installed in new cars that Toyota makes from now on. However, it can also be retrofitted to older vehicles as well. Toyota hopes that it will help reducing this sort of road accidents that accelerator pedal is pressed accidentally. It will be especially appreciated by older driver and those who make mistakes when driving fatigued.

 

Source: Toyota

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Information processing

Energy & transport

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
87,222 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. You Might Not Need a Hybrid Car If This Invention Works (January 11, 2020)
  2. An 18 carat gold nugget made of plastic (January 13, 2020)
  3. Toyota Raize is a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  4. Human body temperature has decreased in United States, study finds (January 10, 2020)
  5. Nuclear waste could be recycled for diamond battery power (January 21, 2020)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email