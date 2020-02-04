Beeping or music – which alarm tone helps boosting morning productivity more?

If you have to wake up early every day, you are familiar with the concept of morning grogginess. Scientists call it sleep inertia and it is especially annoying for people who have to be fully awake and aware the second they spring out of bed. But there is a way to avoid it – you just have to meddle with your alarm sound.

Shift and emergency workers cannot be sleepy once they wake up. You don’t want groggy firefighters driving their trucks on busy city streets. And shift workers typically start working not long after waking up. But what can we do?

Scientists from RMIT University in Australia asked 50 participants to individually perform an experiment at home. They had to log what type of sound they use to wake up and then rate their levels of morning grogginess. A special online survey was used for this study. Essentially, scientists wanted to see if melodic sounds help increase alertness more than monotonic beeping.

Scientists expected beeping to be more effective, because it literally works like an alarm. It is annoying, but it sort of forces you to wake up and spring into action. However, they were surprised to find that melodic sounds worked better in this regard. Scientists still don’t know what combination of melody and rhythm would work best and more studies are needed, but it seems like a nice melody is a better bet than a default beep-beep-beep sound that your alarm clock or a smartphone app comes with.

Authors of the study say that these finding are especially important for firefighters and pilots, but everyone could apply it in their life in one way or another. Even NASA astronauts report that sleep inertia affects their performance. Co-author of the study Associate Professor Adrian Dyer said: “We think that a harsh ‘beep beep beep’ might work to disrupt or confuse our brain activity when waking, while a more melodic sound like the Beach Boys ‘Good Vibrations’ or The Cure’s ‘Close to Me’ may help us transition to a waking state in a more effective way”.

So what can you do now to immediately increase your morning productivity? Change your default alarm tone to something more melodic. Don’t choose too energetic, fast-paced melodies, because they are likely to have the same effect as beeping. Try different kinds of music and don’t forget to change your alarm tone once in a while. This will help you to avoid hating the song in the future.

Sleep inertia is difficult to avoid. One good way to reduce it is do something that doesn’t require a lot of brain power first thing in the morning. For example, workout. After that your body and your mind will be awake for the day.

Source: RMIT University