Human-robot collaboration is one of the most important ways Volkswagen is improving efficiency in its plants

Volkswagen is continuously improving the effectiveness in its main passenger car manufacturing facility in Wolfsburg. Last year alone employees participated in 400 workshops on efficiency measures at the plant. And one of the areas that allowed to reach a great improvement in efficiency is human-robot collaboration.

Efficiency in manufacturing facilities is very important. It plays a significant part in the end price of the product – car in this case. Employees are always offering their ideas how to improve efficiency and Volkswagen implements ones that have the most potential. One of the areas that saw the greatest improvement in efficiency was welding. As you might imagine, there is quite a bit of welding in a car factory. Before, ultrasonic welding was performed manually or semi-manually. Now each weld is inspected automatically with ultrasound and this data transferred to an IT system in real time.

Even more impressive is the way that Volkswagen has implemented human-robot collaboration in its Wolfsburg plant. Human-robot collaboration means that human workers and robots are no longer working on completely separate tasks. Instead, they are working on one task at the same time. Safety is ensured by proper procedures and sensors instead of conventional barriers. In other words, robots and people are working hand in hand like coworkers.

One of such areas, where robots and humans can work together, is checking and adjusting the alignment of vehicle headlamps. There a human employee sits in the car and turns on the headlamps as needed. Then the robot adjusts the beam for it to be perfect and not blind other road users. This collaboration was established last year. This year Volkswagen is allowing robots to install the doors, which will include measuring the gaps all around and sending this data to another IT solution for further evaluation.

Robots are an essential part of an efficient factory. Volkswagen is going to implement them more and more in all stages of production. It is very important that humans are not left out either. Although robotization is going to take some work from people, it will not necessarily rob them of jobs.

Source: Volkswagen