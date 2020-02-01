Artificial Intelligence is going to conduct reconnaissance – what advantage will it bring?

Menu
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has many uses in industry, science and even consumer tech. However, in the future the list of applications for AI technology is going to grow into the military world. In fact, U.S. Army already launched Aided Threat Recognition from Mobile Cooperative and Autonomous Sensors program, which aims to introduce AI into reconnaissance and prediction.

ATR-MCAS will help preparing for potential advancements of the enemy forces. (Wikimedia, Public Domain)

Understanding, where is your enemy and how it is moving, is very important. Only knowing how different parts of enemy’s forces are arranged you can plan your own actions and make sure that your soldiers are equipped accordingly. Reconnaissance missions are very important and U.S. Army definitely has a wide range of tools to use to register every movement of enemy’s forces. However, current methods could be improved.

ATR-MCAS program aims to introduce a little more smartness into reconnaissance. At first, a group of rolling and flying robots would be launched to scan the other side of the battlefield. This system would recognise different types of weapons and units. It would classify tanks, artillery, infantry and so on. Most importantly, it would recognise their movement as well. This would create a highly detailed map, which would help American soldiers avoiding unplanned altercations. They could arrange their own units in accordance to what the opposing forces are doing. It would also help in they supplying missions – convois are always in target.

However, the actual purpose of ATR-MCAS is even more impressive – it will provide predictions. This system will categorize areas that it considers more important in terms of potential threat. It will take into account the movement of the enemy, the size of the forces and position of the friendly forces. For example, 6 retreating tanks will get a lower threat level than 4 advancing tanks. This is done today as well, but it is difficult to predict the advancement of enemy forces with sufficient accuracy. ATR-MCAS will become a tactical tool, which will help soldiers to avoid surprises.

It will take time till ATR-MCAS is developed into a combat-ready system. And still it will never take place of the human intelligence officer in an Army battalion. It is just a tool and hopefully it will be something that can improve the decision making effectiveness in the battlefield.

