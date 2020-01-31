WHO Declares the Wuhan Coronavirus a Global Health Emergency

On 30 January 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel Wuhan Coronavirus (or 2019-nCoV) an international emergency – only the sixth one since the passing of the relevant legislation in 2007 – with the aim to boost international coordination in tackling its further spread around the world.

Countries are advised to implement evidence-based public health policies, fight back against misinformation, share data and make efforts to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments, as well as provide support to countries with less robust health care systems.

Announcing the emergency (formally called a Public Health Emergency of International Concern) on Thursday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, claimed that it has nothing to do with what’s going on in China and everything to do with potential impacts across the globe.

To that effect, Ghebreyesus emphasised that the WHO’s greatest concern in this case “is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems” that may be unable to handle a local outbreak.

More than 8,200 people have been infected with the virus (and 171 have died) since its appearance last month, with additional 82 confirmed cases in 18 further countries, eventually swinging the vote of WHO’s International Health Regulations Committee in favour of declaring an emergency (both of the Committee’s meetings last week were indecisive due to the apparent lack of the virus’s spread outside of China).

Beyond the increasing number of infected and the spread of the virus internationally, WHO’s Emergency Committee also expressed worries over questionable measures taken in some countries with regards to air travel.

Said measures, all announced in recent days and including flight suspensions, border closures and quarantine for apparently healthy travellers, “may be ineffective and may divert resources from other interventions”. Despite the admonishment, several top airlines, such as Air France, British Airways and Lutfthansa, have already cut back on services to China.

“Further, restrictions may interrupt needed aid and technical support, may disrupt businesses, and may have negative effects on the economies of countries affected by the emergencies,” wrote the Committee in a statement.

The formal emergency, to be reviewed every three months, will allow the WHO to issue recommendations which the international community would be wise to follow.

