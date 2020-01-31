Using biomanufacturing to understand what can survive and help our astronauts in space

Earth is a biological life raft that sustains human life in the inhospitable environment of the cosmos. This planetary closed-loop system provides oxygen, water and essential nutrients while recycling waste, purifying contaminants and renewing resources. It does all of this using only the things that already exist in the biosphere. And NASA is learning just how this life raft functions in order to create a portable replica of the biological system we call home.

A closed-loop system only uses the resources on hand. In other words, no resupply shipments make it necessary to reuse and recycle everything. On Earth, biology takes care of these processes naturally and efficiently, according to Jitendra Joshi, an engineer based at NASA Headquarters. Joshi studies the systems that sustain human life in space, such as microbiological systems for waste treatment for long duration space missions.

“The water we drank this morning was somebody’s urine some place on this planet 50 years ago,” he says. “The nutrients that are in our plants or meat were somebody’s poop 500 years ago. The whole buffer of this planet helps us recycle over tens of years or hundreds of years. Inherently, biology is versatile, adaptable, self-repairing and evolving. That goes for the lowest of lifeforms to human beings.”

By exploring the wealth of information available about the nature of biology, NASA is working on adapting that same biology to help keep astronauts alive and healthy when they move from this ecosystem to those with no apparent biological life.

The most portable and multifunctional resource is plants.

Joshi points out that only plants convert carbon in the atmosphere into edible food that humans need. That same biology can generate all of the nutrients the human body needs to remain healthy. Most of the medications we rely on are generated by biology as well (See Plant Factories). While some compounds can be synthesized chemically, the processes to do so are often complicated and not practical for the rugged conditions of space exploration.

However, those same plants come with baggage. They evolved under the influence of gravity and in a biologically rich environment. So it’s not a given that all of them can or will adapt successfully to the sterile environment of space. Thousands of plant experiments performed by multiple space agencies over decades have created a library of information, including challenges to overcome.

Of primary concern is efficiency. Multi-cellular plants grow slowly, and only 30–40% of a plant is edible. The rest—roots, stems, leaves, bark, branches, flowers—is waste that needs to be stored and eventually processed. Plants need something to grow in (what’s called a medium), water and nutrients, all of which can add up to some serious weight. The cost-benefit analysis for the volume of food they produce and the supplies needed for cultivation is part of NASA’s ongoing scientific research and mission architecture analysis.

Simpler forms of plant life such as yeast and algae perform many of the same functions, but weigh less.

“The versatility of biology lends itself as an appropriate tool in many manufacturing processes,” explains Joshi. “With today’s advances in synthetic biology, I can train a bacteria to make something that I want. Instead of an insulin gene in that bacteria, I can insert a gene that produces amino acids, which are very perishable.”

Synthetic biology—the design and construction of biological devices and systems for useful purposes—benefits greatly from recent advances in DNA technologies. Scientists can identify the genes responsible for various functions in single cell and complex organisms. By removing or inserting genes, it’s possible to change how those cells will function including what they produce, according to John Hogan, an environmental scientist in the Bioengineering Branch at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley.

“What synthetic biology allows us to do is to look at a biological system as an engineering system,” Hogan says. “It allows us to promote the manufacturing of the compounds that we want. We can very precisely alter the metabolism of an organism to do a number of different things.”

For example, a genetically altered yogurt culture could make a particular vitamin or type of medicine. By mixing milk powder with the right organisms, astronauts would have a cup of yogurt that looks and tastes like the kind we pick up at the grocery store, but contains that something extra.

Bacteria and yeast—microbes—“have a tremendous amount of manufacturing capability” inherent in the cell structure, according to Hogan. Each one is a miniature chemical engineering plant that can make many different types of compounds.

The first step for making this biomanufacturing possible is learning how different types of biology will survive and function in various space environments. To understand the effects of the space environment during future Moon and Mars missions, a long-term approach is necessary. That’s why Hogan is heading up a five-year experiment on the International Space Station called BioNutrients-1.

Multiple packets of two different engineered strains of baker’s yeast—Saccharomyces cerevisiae—arrived on the space station in April 2019. Until 2024, the crew will activate the cells at regular intervals by giving them water and nutrients, then allow them to grow for 48 hours. Each will be frozen and sent back to a ground-based laboratory for evaluation.

“What we’re trying to do is make space-adapted host organisms,” explains Hogan. “We’re engineering them to make sure the organism is desiccation resistant, or strong enough to withstand the drying process. We are also investigating the ability to impart radiation resistance.”

The frozen samples will allow scientists to identify the DNA of the organisms that survived and the quality of the nutritional products they produced. Long-term survival of microbes, particularly at room temperature, is difficult for most species and can result in slower growth rates and lower yields. Synthetic biology presents an opportunity to mitigate some of those issues. The most durable strains can be cultivated to support a variety of space-based, closed-loop systems in development.

“It’s a demonstration,” says Hogan. “Do those particular organisms store long enough and well enough and produce our target compound to the level that we want over a five-year period?”

This space-adapted biology could also be used in life support systems in spacecraft and on the ground to purify air, recycle water and handle waste management. (See Waste Not) So the microbes must be reliable before and after the six or seven months of travel to Mars. Additional biological supplies such as yeast and plant seeds sent to the Red Planet a year or two in advance of the crew arrival must remain dormant for the entire time and viable for later use.

“We do not know what we will run out of or what might break or what pharmaceuticals we might need,” says Joshi. “But we can take biology with us, strains of bacteria engineered to produce components we can use to meet those unknowns.”

Hogan and Joshi note that while the world’s human population grows and resources remain finite, those same human beings are going to need to adopt a closed-loop system approach to ensure Earth-based systems remain functional.

Source: NASA