UNOPS Climate Resistant Infrastructure Challenge

Climate change. It’s the single greatest challenge of our time. And addressing its impact on people, communities and nations will require the world’s infrastructure to be more resilient and better equipped to withstand increasingly frequent extreme weather events. Building resilient infrastructure is critical to ensuring that all people, in all corners of the world, can adapt, survive and prosper – both now and in the future.

The Seeker is calling on innovators and entrepreneurs to identify solutions for building climate-resilient infrastructure, which could be used to help communities prepare for, and adapt to, the challenges posed by climate change.

Solutions could range from ensuring reliable power generation and effective emergency responses in the midst of a fierce storm, to advancing sustainable agriculture and the protection of biodiversity, to improving access to clean and safe drinking water. And much, much more.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 10 a.m. EET Feb. 22, 2020.

Source: Herox