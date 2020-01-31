The Future of Cars – According to Technology Advances of Today (Infographic)

The automotive industry is going through a renaissance. The future of cars is evolving past where we originally envisioned 10, let alone 25 years ago.

In “Back to the Future,” Doc Brown had the flying DeLorean. In “Night Rider,” Michael Knight had Kit. Today, we have Elon Musk, Google and Sony spearheading some of the most unique automotive innovations imaginable.

Envision not having to carry your car keys anymore! Rather, a sensor scans your hand or iris for entry. Conceive your car informing you of detours to avoid morning traffic before you even leave your driveway. Visualize changing your car’s body from the “workweek” look, to one more appropriate for a Saturday night on the town.

This is the future of cars. Some concepts are a few years from implementation. Others will be rolling out in electric and autonomous vehicles within the next one to five. CarRentals created a visual that outlines some of the most highly anticipated advancements in automotive history.

Your morning drive will never be the same.