Instead of high-tech hardware, plants might one day produce medicines on Mars

Manufacturing fantastical things, whether they’re toys from Santa’s workshop or sweets from Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, is the stuff of dreams—until NASA gets involved. The unimaginable adventures awaiting astronauts on long-duration space exploration missions are making it necessary for technologists to use their imaginations to anticipate what might happen, and design technologies that address the unexpected.

The very real constraints of health and safety priorities, budgets and deadlines mean designing an everlasting gobstopper to satisfy a sweet tooth isn’t likely to happen soon. But experiments are well underway for equally fantastic concoctions, such as a type of lettuce that can treat osteoporosis. Creating medicines on demand isn’t something NASA does, so the space agency is turning to experts in the field for help.

Humans have relied on plants’ medicinal qualities for thousands of years for everything from alleviating minor ailments to curing serious diseases. The chemistry required for mass-producing biological compounds is complicated, making it extremely challenging to develop a portable version.

“Sustainability is critical, and it’s only recently that the biomanufacturing industry started to even collect metrics on sustainability,” says Karen McDonald, a chemical engineering professor at the University of California, Davis. “But if you look at how biomanufacturing of pharmaceuticals has evolved here on Earth and look at the larger companies that make biopharmaceuticals, it’s very expensive and very complex. This experiment has allowed us to step back and say, ‘How can we simplify things?’ Simplifying things also means that, potentially, the costs could go way down if the same technologies were implemented here on Earth.”

However, one part is portable—plants—and adapting them for space travel and new environments is a viable alternative (See Biological Life Raft).

McDonald is in the midst of transforming plants into mini-medicine factories for future Mars missions. She’s genetically altering an ordinary type of lettuce so that it will produce a protein called parathyroid hormone. It’s an approved drug for treating osteoporosis.

“One of the projects we’re working on is making a human therapeutic that improves bone health, because the lower gravity on Mars and the length of the flight in zero gravity might have a negative impact on human bone,” she says. “But our real interest is developing platform technologies for when something arises that we didn’t anticipate. There could be changes in the immune system, and you may need to be able to make something to treat related medical conditions.”

In this example, the platform is a type of lettuce that is transgenic, containing genes from another organism added by using recombinant DNA techniques. Great Lakes lettuce was selected from several varieties and modified. The seeds for the new protein-producing plants are in the midst of testing to make sure each plant generates the same kind and amount of parathyroid hormone. If the consistency meets expectations, McDonald and her team will next grow the plants in Mars-like conditions.

On the first crewed missions, any plants will likely be grown in a controlled environment that scientists know will work effectively. Hydroponic and LED-lighting systems already tested on the space station are one option.

“It’s all about how you put together the new technologies that you have to develop,” explains McDonald. “We have groups working the genetic engineering of the plant to increase production efficiency. We have teams working on designing the light distribution and plant-growth system.”

As an alternative to LED-lighting rigs, the system will capture sunlight from the exterior of the planter habitat and send it through optical fibers into the plant growth chamber. Scientists are exploring the optimal wavelength distribution of that light to get the highest yield from various crops. This effort to maximize the use of natural resources has to take into account the physical location of the Martian greenhouses, and the amount and quality of light available throughout the mission. Other factors such as resources plants need for successful growth and how much light might be required to generate solar power to operate the environmental systems must be considered.

The resource constrained environments of other planets and the cost-prohibitive nature of resupply shipments makes it necessary for NASA to develop technologies that will allow astronauts to use what materials are available on the planet (See Waste Not). McDonald calls this “resource integration and utilization,” and says that it’s possible the plants could eventually be grown in soil developed from decontaminated regolith (or soil that’s made up of dust and rock) on a planet’s surface.

Another expensive problem McDonald is trying to solve is purifying the desired compound. Some biological therapeutics could simply be eaten in their plant form, working in much the same way eating spinach delivers B vitamins. However, other medicines need to be injected, and those must be in the purest form possible. Current biomanufacturing techniques require expensive hardware and specialized training to remove compounds from plant material.

“You might envision, ‘I need to make a protein. I might need to purify it.’ What processes can we have that will allow us to do that?” says McDonald. “We have designed in a portion of the molecule that helps with purification. We can use the same portion for other target protein drugs.”

On a NASA mission, only a few people might require a drug at any given time. So the purification process will only need to produce a small amount of the drug. While McDonald is confident her team is on the right track for creating a streamlined technique that astronauts will be able to follow, she believes the same process could scale to help dramatically reduce the cost of pharmaceuticals manufactured on this planet. That would be a fantastical factory, indeed.

