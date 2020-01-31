Everything in space, including trash, is a valuable resource

Recycling isn’t usually a life-or-death proposition, but it soon will be for NASA. Astronauts traveling in deep space for six months or more will have to deal with all kinds of waste that is potentially hazardous. Once they arrive on the surface of the Moon or a distant planet, they’ll have to carefully manage everything we call garbage to meet critical daily needs. This waste includes some stuff that gets flushed on Earth.

“There are bacteria in feces and spoiled food. You cannot carry this kind of biohazard in a closed environment,” says Jitendra Joshi. As a NASA Headquarters engineer, he studies the systems that sustain human life in space, including waste treatment. “On the International Space Station, we recycle urine and make sure other wastes such as fecal material are contained and disposed of on returning vehicles. But as you go longer and farther into space, that waste is going to be in the spaceship cabin.”

Unlike the space station crews, astronauts going to Mars and other planets aren’t going to receive regular shipments of supplies. Self-sufficiency dictates the need to recycle and reuse everything, including human waste. This is a new requirement for NASA, so the agency is turning to experts in the fields that support biomanufacturing to develop space-based recycling systems.

Joshi explains that one option under consideration is compaction of human waste during spaceflight. Fecal matter is about 70% water, so dehydration would make that water available for the crew—after purification, of course. And the heat used in the processing would sterilize the remaining matter, reducing it to a small, dense brick similar in size to a thick coaster. That waste could then be stored safely and used later on the planet as fertilizer or fuel.

On the ground, biology can serve as an effective recycling factory. Microorganisms such as yeast and algae feed on all kinds of things classified as mission waste. Their food, called substrate, can be carbon dioxide produced by human respiration, spoiled food and even feces and urine. Processing their preferred form of nourishment generates what is known as microbial biomass and byproducts that can serve as raw materials that can then be used to make essential supplies.

Some of the things astronauts will need to make on Mars and other planetary bodies are nutrients, medicines, plastic and fuel. By taking a careful look at biological processes, NASA hopes to develop new, lightweight systems to leverage that biology to do some in-space manufacturing. (See Insight)

Mark Blenner, associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Clemson University, is exploring how synthetic biology can add a little “oomph” to the output of these natural processes.

“Genetic engineering of microorganisms is about taking known biological reactions that happen somewhere in nature and putting them into a more intensified process,” he says. “Certain yeasts have a pretty wide appetite for different carbon substrates. They’ll convert those carbon substrates, under the right conditions, into fats and oils. We’re trying to engineer our yeast specifically to make omega-3 fatty acids.”

These heart-healthy fats aren’t the only thing the yeast can produce. A biological plastic, or bioplastic, called polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) is another possible output. Current bioplastics aren’t strong enough for NASA’s needs, so Blenner’s team hopes to demonstrate that they can change the composition of the PHAs by controlling how cells either metabolize the carbon or alter the fatty acids they generate.

With this in mind, they had to choose from the waste streams available in a limited-resource environment such as Mars. The carbon dioxide removed from human habitats is one option. Another source is carbon pulled from the atmosphere, and both can power a biomanufacturing approach similar to the method used for creating ethanol. Instead of corn, cyanobacteria are the “crop” that fixes the airborne carbon using light as the energy source. The resulting biomass is processed and then fed to a genetically altered yeast that produces either plastic or omega-3s.

Instead of forcing one yeast or algae do all that work, which would necessarily require it to divide how it uses energy, Blenner says a two-step process is more efficient. Each microbe is engineered to be highly specialized, allowing astronauts to pass along its end products to the next microbe for more processing, thereby boosting productivity.

Another form of waste yeast can process is the urea in urine. The resulting nitrogen in the biomass can become fertilizer for plants (See Plant Factories) or used by another system.

“It took basically no engineering at all,” says Blenner. “This happens to have been something that this yeast was already good at doing.”

The NASA Early Career Faculty grant that funds this investigation is also supporting the development of concept feasibility for this method of biomanufacturing. What are the challenges going to be for engineering the yeast to use the different waste streams? How much effort will it take to get the yeast to grow on the waste substrates?

“The problems of manufacturing in space really become amplified,” explains Blenner. “A lot of the resources we take for granted on Earth are really quite limited in space.”

These recycling systems that will process food packaging, clothing, spoiled food and other waste will require valuable real estate on a ship along with other essential supplies.

For Mars, one option is to send some of the microbes a year or two ahead of the crew. However, it’s not yet known if the organisms will survive until the crew can get there. And how these microbes will perform in deep space is still being tested (See Life Raft). Previous experiments and research have indicated that some nutrients, vitamins and drugs may have a limited shelf life in space environments. Others, such as omega 3s, can only be produced by a biological system.

Considering that these microbes are needed to do this critical work, the importance of recycling takes on a whole new meaning.

