Dialysis Access: Approaches and Outcomes

With healthy kidneys, the toxins that naturally accumulate in the blood are filtered out into urine. As kidney disease worsens, kidneys lose their ability to adequately remove toxins from the blood. This causes dangerous amounts of toxins in the body that can lead to serious illness and even death. Dialysis has been used to replace failing kidneys for over half of a century. Dialysis works by removing toxic substances from the body, either through major blood vessels (called hemodialysis) or via the peritoneum in the abdomen (called peritoneal dialysis). While highly specialized dialysis machines have been developed to accommodate these approaches, patients rely on specialized dialysis access surgeries performed by vascular specialists to interface with them. [1]

Dialysis access is the creation of an entry point between the dialysis machine and the patient’s body. There are multiple approaches to dialysis access that cater to different dialysis methods. Recent clinical studies have confirmed that hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are equally effective when it comes to patient survival. [2] These findings indicate equivalence when it comes to the most critical outcome of dialysis care, but other considerations come into play that may lead healthcare providers to lean towards one access method over another. These include: risk of infection, risk of closure over time, time to dialysis, and anatomical feasibility.

Comparison of Dialysis Access Methods

Hemodialysis Access

Hemodialysis describes dialysis methods in which blood is directly withdrawn from the body via major vessels in the arm or the chest. This blood is cleaned in a dialysis machine before being replaced back into the body. Hemodialysis is typically provided in three to five sessions per week.

Arteriovenous Fistula – The most commonly exercised approach to hemodialysis access is the creation of an arteriovenous fistula (an AV fistula). An AV fistula is created by establishing a channel between an artery and a vein in the forearm. This is done by stitching the artery and vein together to form a loop that allows blood to safely flow directly from artery to vein at a higher than normal flow rate. [3]

Timeliness – an AV fistula can require 2 to 3 months before it can be used for dialysis [4]

– an AV fistula can require 2 to 3 months before it can be used for dialysis [4] Risk of Infection – because no foreign body is involved, the risk of infection with AV fistula is minimal compared to other approaches [7]

– because no foreign body is involved, the risk of infection with AV fistula is minimal compared to other approaches [7] Risk of Closure – AV fistulas tend to stay open longer than any other dialysis access method [5]

– AV fistulas tend to stay open longer than any other dialysis access method [5] Anatomical Requirements – an AV fistula requires large, healthy veins, and therefore is not always feasible [6]

Arteriovenous Graft – The arteriovenous graft (AV graft) has a similar anatomical outcome to the AV fistula, but uses a biocompatible tube to establish the channel between the artery and the vein. The tube is implanted under the skin and connects directly to the dialysis machine.

Timeliness – an AV graft access usually requires 2 to 3 weeks after surgery before dialysis can begin [4]

– an AV graft access usually requires 2 to 3 weeks after surgery before dialysis can begin [4] Risk of Infection – AV graft leads to infection nearly twice as frequently as AV fistula [7]

– AV graft leads to infection nearly twice as frequently as AV fistula [7] Risk of Closure – AV grafts are nearly as durable on average as AV fistulas [5]

– AV grafts are nearly as durable on average as AV fistulas [5] Anatomical Requirements – AV graft placement is not subject to the anatomical constraints of AV fistula creation

Intravenous Hemodialysis Access – Intravenous access is unique from the AV fistula and AV graft approaches in that a temporary tube is fed through a central vein and positioned near the heart, rather than a permanent connection established between vessels in the forearm. Outside the body, the other end of the tube splits into two smaller ends. One end moves blood from the body to the dialysis machine, while the other end receives filtered blood and returns it to the body.

Timeliness – intravenous access allows for dialysis treatment immediately, but should not be used long-term due to the higher complication rates associated with it [4,6]

– intravenous access allows for dialysis treatment immediately, but should not be used long-term due to the higher complication rates associated with it [4,6] Risk of Infection – intravenous access leads to infection nearly three times as frequently as AV fistula [7]

– intravenous access leads to infection nearly three times as frequently as AV fistula [7] Anatomical Requirements – intravenous access is not subject to the anatomical constraints of AV fistula creation

Endovascular Access – Similar to the AV fistula approach, endovascular access involves the creation of a fistula, but using minimally invasive devices. This option is very promising and very new, so researchers are still working to understand how it compares to the other options. Endovascular access may allow shorter delays until dialysis with all of the same benefits as the AV fistula approach.

Peritoneal Dialysis Access

Peritoneal dialysis involves the injection of fluid into the open cavity of the abdomen known as the “peritoneum.” This fluid stays in the cavity for multiple hours while slowly drawing toxins out of the blood, after which, the fluid and toxins are removed. Because it’s a passive method that puts less hemodynamic strain on the circulatory system than hemodialysis methods, peritoneal dialysis usually requires three to five sessions per day. [8] There is only one access option available for peritoneal dialysis. This approach involves the permanent placement of a plastic or rubber tube through the abdominal wall and into the peritoneum cavity. [9] This port allows fluid to move in and out of the body.

Timeliness – peritoneal dialysis access allows for dialysis treatment immediately

– peritoneal dialysis access allows for dialysis treatment immediately Risk of Infection – peritonitis is possible, but usually preventable with proper precautions

– peritonitis is possible, but usually preventable with proper precautions Anatomical Requirements – peritoneal dialysis may not be possible in individuals who are morbidly obese or who have had multiple prior abdominal surgeries

