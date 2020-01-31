Becoming temporary residents on other planets will require astronauts to use cosmic resources responsibly

Backcountry hikers don’t know what will happen in the wilderness, but what can happen is common knowledge. They “pack in” what they’ll likely need. They also “pack out” all their stuff to ensure that the backpackers who follow can enjoy the same experience without leaving a trace. NASA is planning for long-duration space exploration with a similar mindset.

One of the most important supplies the agency will pack in is biology. That’s because plants and microbes can provide much of what human beings need to survive in deep space (See Biological Life Raft). Employing the power of biology to manufacture things that astronauts need is a practical way to leverage resources available on the ground, or in situ. And doing so will lighten the load NASA needs to pack.

A key component for a trip to the backcountry of the cosmos is planning. Just as backpackers only carry matches to start fires they build with wood they find on-site, NASA is in the process of identifying the things that will make the most of what can be scrounged at the final destination. Balancing the trip needs and what various support systems can provide will influence which supplies must come from Earth.

In NASA terms, that’s called modeling, according to Adam Arkin. A professor of bioengineering at the University of California, Berkeley, Arkin was appointed director of the Center for Utilization of Biological Engineering in Space (CUBES). This NASA Space Technology Research Institute is charged with pursuing microbial and plant-based biological solutions using in situ resources.

“Part of our goal is to be able to have a range of solutions that we think cover some of the risk we assess, to de-risk missions,” says Arkin.

His group is starting with a dramatic trip, a Mars mission architecture with eight crewmembers. Filling in all the variables adds to the challenge. How old are the astronauts? What’s the gender distribution? What time of the year are they going to arrive? What part of the planet will they inhabit?

Possible answers and dozens of other details will map the needs of daily life and generate estimates for things such as quantities of food and water and the kind and frequency of possible ailments. This supports more calculations for the total volume of resources, considering which of those will likely be found in the vicinity.

Part of this modeling includes figuring out where biology can have the most beneficial impact. CUBES is researching biomanufacturing options to ensure human health—food, nutrients, medicines—and provide molecules used to create other materials such as chemicals, polymers and biomass.

“The first operation goal has to do with how you turn atmospheric light, water, carbon dioxide and nitrogen along with a few trace nutrients from regolith into a form that microbes and plants can eat to survive, grow and create molecules,” says Arkin. “With those molecules, how do we most efficiently convert them into food, pharmaceuticals and actual materials?”

Quantifying the regolith, or planetary soil, water, sunlight and other resources necessary to achieve these results will partly depend on the hardware and growing procedures. Experiments performed on the International Space Station have developed some technologies that might be used to grow plant life. However, new plant species (See Plant Factories) and waste recycling resources (See Waste Not) will influence the solutions.

In the meantime, Arkin is connecting with other NASA groups to collect information about their efforts. He points out that others are responsible for creating the tools and processes for harvesting regolith, so he needs to understand how to gain access to that material for the plant systems.

Another shared in situ resource is sunlight. The power requirements for other systems such as human life support might be met by harnessing the power of the Sun to create, use and store energy. How sunlight is collected and used are fundamental to the success of photosynthetic organisms, so plant systems must integrate well with solar collectors.

These considerations make it seem as though what constitutes in situ resources is straightforward—sunlight, regolith, nitrogen, water and carbon dioxide on Mars. But everything else that’s on the planet, including waste generated by astronauts, is classified as “non-traditional” in situ. Food packaging, worn-out clothes and material from a composting toilet are a few of these. Each can be used a number of different ways, adding additional logistics considerations.

Arkin says it’s also necessary for the team to consider potential failures.

“In mission planning, we’re going to have to deal with multiple forms of risk,” he explains. “If there’s a failure of the first harvest, we have to be able to correct errors in the organisms themselves or their growth processes.”

Something like that might happen if a plant variety doesn’t thrive on the carbon substrate developed using the planetary carbon dioxide or if there are persistent dust storms that prevent enough light from being delivered. Astronauts will need the ability to provide information to experts on Earth who can help assess the problem. Once a solution is identified, astronauts must have tools on hand—including the ability to make changes to DNA—to make sure the next generation of plants will be successful.

“We’re trying to figure out how you even assess that risk. How do you even know? And the answer is, we don’t,” says Arkin. “We try to look at as much as possible, at what the known variations on the planet are.”

The myriad details involved in developing these new systems to leverage in situ resources could be a daunting task, but Arkin is excited. He believes the team of biologists, chemists, chemical and biological engineers across five universities together have the skill set to approach this problem, leveraging modeling and conducting experimental research to test and optimize these different biological approaches.

“One of the reasons why I’m jazzed by this project is what we’re proposing to do in the biomanufacturing area. It’s something that can be used here on Earth to drive sustainable production of molecules,” says Arkin. “We’re not using any oil to do it. We’re using light and in situ resources. Resources get recycled, so it’s a zero-waste system. And the idea that we could perhaps use this to ameliorate the impact we’re having on Earth is one of the big motivating factors for me.”

