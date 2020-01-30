Menu
Water Resource Recovery Prize

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Manufacturing Office’s (AMO’s) Water Resource Recovery Prize challenges multidisciplinary teams to present innovative solutions for resource recovery at small- to medium-sized water treatment facilities. To help lower the cost of treatment by extracting additional value from wastewater, the prize seeks to increase resource recovery from municipal wastewater treatment plants across the United States.

Image credit: Ad Meskens/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0

The Water Resource Recovery Prize is part of the Water Security Grand Challenge, which seeks to advance transformational technology and innovation to meet the global need for safe, secure and affordable water. This multiphase competition challenges interdisciplinary teams to innovate cost-effective, transformational water treatment technology system configurations and business plans.

The purpose of this prize is to encourage teams of wastewater treatment plants, engineering and design firms, technology developers, resource customers, and others to develop holistic resource recovery plans for their respective wastewater treatment systems.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 9 p.m. EEST April 28, 2020.

Source: Herox

