Hacking Menopause

Posted Today

AARP Innovation Labs is looking for the world’s best developers who are passionate about finding ways to enhance the quality of life for women before, during, and after menopause. AARP iLabs seeks a science-based approach to wellness and assistive technology, including AI, electronics, software, industrial design, and psychology to enable prime time women to live their best lives.

Image credit: Eryk Salvaggio/Wiki Education Foundation/CC BY-SA 4.0

In this challenge, we’re calling our worldwide community of engineers, designers and creative thinkers to solve perimenopause and menopause symptoms, as levels of estrogen and progesterone fluctuate in the female body, causing common symptoms.

Society is evolving and tackling topics that were once considered taboo (think erectile dysfunction, incontinence, anxiety, and others). One of the last taboo topics that remain, is menopause. Women have historically had to “suffer in silence” when it came to their health concerns around menopause, the symptoms of which can last from 4 to 20 years or more.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 11:59 PM PT April 12, 2020.

Source: Hackster.io

Life sciences & technologies

Developments

