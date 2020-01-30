Menu
Google Play icon

HackerEarth Machine Learning challenge: Calculate the severity of an airplane accident

Share
Posted Today

Flying has been the go-to mode of travel for years now; it is time-saving, affordable, and extremely convenient. According to the FAA, 2,781,971 passengers fly every day in the US, as in June 2019. Passengers reckon that flying is very safe, considering strict inspections are conducted and security measures are taken to avoid and/or mitigate any mishappenings. However, there remain a few chances of unfortunate incidents.

Image credit: Bill Larkins/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 2.0

Overview

Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides systems with the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine Learning is a science that determines patterns in data. These patterns provide deeper meaning to problems and help you to first understand problems better and then solve the same with elegance.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 03:00 AM EET Feb 09 2020.

Source: HackerEarth

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Information processing

Energy & transport

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
87,147 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. You Might Not Need a Hybrid Car If This Invention Works (January 11, 2020)
  2. Toyota Raize a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  3. An 18 carat gold nugget made of plastic (January 13, 2020)
  4. Human body temperature has decreased in United States, study finds (January 10, 2020)
  5. Nuclear waste could be recycled for diamond battery power (January 21, 2020)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email