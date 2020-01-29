Menu
Google Play icon

Researchers find collaborative flood modeling process effective

Share
Posted Today

Community collaboration and high-resolution maps are keys to effective flood risk management, according to civil engineers and social scientists at the University of California, Irvine and other institutions.

A risk management project has developed a modeling approach to flood threats. Image credit: Steve Zylius / UCI

“The impacts of flooding continue to escalate in the U.S. and around the world, and the main culprit is urban growth in harm’s way, with communities underprepared to deal with extreme events that are getting more intense in a warming climate,” said lead author Brett Sanders of UCI. “Our approach rests on making modern flood simulation technologies accessible and useful to everyone in at-risk communities.”

In a study published in the American Geophysical Union journal Earth’s Future, the researchers report on a successful new process called “collaborative flood modeling” for addressing the increasing threat of rising waters brought on by climate change, aging infrastructure, and rapid urban development.

Collaborative flood modeling combines the experiences and concerns of residents, landowners, government officials and business leaders with the knowledge and technological capabilities of academic researchers to foster a shared understanding of flood risk. A crucial element of any such effort is the development of high-resolution flood maps, or visualizations, based on hydrologic models and the insights of people who have lived through past floods.

The researchers put the method into practice during the Flood-Resilient Infrastructure & Sustainable Environments project, a five-year effort funded by the National Science Foundation. Beginning in 2013, FloodRISE teams worked in two Southern California coastal areas at risk of flooding –- Newport Bay and the Tijuana River Valley –- gathering data, conducting surveys and holding face-to-face meetings with residents.

“NSF supports this research because flooding is the number one natural disaster on Earth,” says Junping Wang, a program director in NSF’s Division of Mathematics. “There is an increasing need for reliable tools that allow us to better understand different scenarios of flooding and the damage it may cause so we can improve infrastructure resilience.”

Source: NSF

You can offer your link to a page which is relevant to the topic of this post.

Featured news from related categories:

Geoscience & environment

Developments

Technology Org App
Google Play icon
87,105 science & technology articles

Most Popular Articles

  1. You Might Not Need a Hybrid Car If This Invention Works (January 11, 2020)
  2. Toyota Raize a new cool compact SUV that we will not see in this part of the world (November 24, 2019)
  3. An 18 carat gold nugget made of plastic (January 13, 2020)
  4. Human body temperature has decreased in United States, study finds (January 10, 2020)
  5. Nuclear waste could be recycled for diamond battery power (January 21, 2020)

Follow us

Facebook   Twitter   Pinterest   Tumblr   RSS   Newsletter via Email