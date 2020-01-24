Physicist Proposes a Testable Theory Stating that Information has Mass and could Account for Universe‘s Dark Matter

The idea that energy and mass are equivalent has been around ever since Einstein’s theory of special relativity and now – thanks to the copious amounts of energy expended for the purposes of storing and processing digital information – a further equivalence has been proposed, this time having to do with information.

Experiments based on Landauer’s principle (which states that logical irreversibility implies physical irreversibility) have shown that deleting a bit of information dissipates heat energy, yet the reverse can be accomplished with no energy loss whatsoever.

According to a paper by theoretical physicist Dr Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth, UK, published in the journal AIP Advances, this is the case because a bit of information is not just physical, but also “has a finite and quantifiable mass while it stores information”.

To be precise, the framework presented in the paper suggests that the mass of a bit of information at room temperature (300K) is 3.19 x 10-38 kg.

To see whether this is true, Vopson proposes a test whereby the weight of a digital data storage device is compared when the device is at full capacity and when its memory has been cleared. A difference in weight between the two conditions (the paper predicts a mass change of 2.5 x 10-25 kg for a 1TB device) would indicate that information does actually have finite mass.

Needless to say, successful proof of the theory would have wide-ranging implications: “For over 60 years, we have been trying unsuccessfully to detect, isolate or understand the mysterious dark matter,” Vopson said. “If information indeed has mass, a digital informational universe would contain a lot of it, and perhaps this missing dark matter could be information”.

In terms of physical complexity, the experiment is quite simple and straightforward, yet the required accuracy of measuring mass changes in the order of ∼10-25 kg is simply not attainable at this point in time.

To this end, Vopson proposes developing a sensitive interferometer similar to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) or “using an ultra-sensitive Kibble balance used for defining the Kilogram, as the one developed at NPL in the UK” (although the current reported uncertainties of the latter make it ill-suited for the task).

Source: aip.scitation.org