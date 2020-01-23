Next Generation Cell Retention for High Cell Density Upstream Bioprocesses

Menu
The further intensification of bioprocesses can continue to drive to lower cost solutions by providing smaller footprint processes with higher productivity. The Seeker desires a unique solution to generate high cell density cultures (>200 million cells/mL) while maintaining high cell viability and avoiding the product sieving & fouling effects associated with current approaches.

This is an Ideation Challenge with a guaranteed award for at least one submitted solution.

Overview

The generation of high cell density mammalian cell cultures provides a strategy to intensify the process and increase yields of expressed biotherapeutics such as proteins or monoclonal antibodies.  This is applied in traditional fed batch approach by continuously feeding media nutrients while biomass levels accumulate.  Alternatively in a perfusion system, the media is fed continuously, to maintain a steady state of high cell density while the product (e.g. protein) is continually removed. The Seeker is looking to achieve high cell density at 200 million cells /mL, significantly above the current technology approaches, (50-100 million cells/mL). This is an aggressive target given the challenging issues of existing cell retention devices that can include filter fouling, product sieving and bulk mixing / oxygen transfer issues in the bioreactor.

Submissions to this Challenge must be received by 11:59 PM (US Eastern Time) on February 22, 2020.

About the Seeker

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes.The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

Source: InnoCentive

