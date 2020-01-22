Belly fat linked to increased risk for recurrent heart attacks

Prior studies have shown that abdominal obesity is an important risk factor for having a first heart attack as it is closely linked with conditions that accelerate the atherosclerotic process, including increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, insulin resistance and raised blood lipid levels. However, it has been unknown if there is an association between abdominal obesity and recurrent cardiovascular events.

For the study, the researchers followed more than 22,000 patients after their first heart attack and investigated the relation between abdominal obesity (waist circumference 94 cm or above for men and 80 cm or above for women) and the risk for recurrent fatal and non-fatal heart attacks and strokes. Patients were recruited from the nationwide SWEDEHEART registry and followed for a median of 3.8 years.

A healthy diet can lower the risk

78 per cent of the men and 90 per cent of the women had abdominal obesity. Increasing grades of abdominal obesity was independently associated with increased risk for recurrent heart attacks and strokes, regardless of other risk factors or treatments to prevent second events (such as anti-hypertensives, antiplatelets, anticoagulants and lipid lowering drugs).

“Our results suggest that there may be other negative mechanisms associated with abdominal obesity that are independent of traditional risk factors and that remain unrecognised,” says Per Svensson, consultant and docent at the Department of Clinical Science and Education (Stockholm South General Hospital), Karolinska Institutet, who led the study. “A healthy diet and regular physical activity can help maintain a healthy waist circumference, lowering the risk for future heart attacks and strokes.”

Waist circumference was a more important marker of recurrent events than overall obesity. The authors recommend using it in clinical settings to identify first-time heart attack patients at increased risk of recurrent events.

Less statistical power in the female group

The relationship between waist circumference and recurrent events was stronger and more linear in men. However, there were three times as many men in the study compared to women, contributing to less statistical power in the female group.

Source: Karolinska Institutet