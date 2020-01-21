Menu
Waves to Water Prize

The U.S. Department of Energy Water Power Technologies Office launched a prize to develop wave energy powered desalination systems.

Image credit: José Manuel Suárez/ Wikipedia/cc-by-2.0

The contest is accelerating the development of small, modular, wave-powered desalination systems capable of providing potable drinking water in disaster relief scenarios and remote coastal locations.

The Prize aims to attract dedicated teams of highly capable individuals and provide them with sufficient incentives so that they will advance their technologies through the completion of the prize. While the technology development goals of the prize are specifically tailored to address the unique circumstances around disaster response or remote coastal community water needs, the purpose is also to advance technologies that could have broader applications for wave energy and desalination technologies.

Submission to this Challenge must be received by 11:59 PM ET 03/13/2020.

Source: Challenge.gov

