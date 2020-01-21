Natural halogens buffer tropospheric ozone in a changing climate

Important greenhouse gas and source of toxic air pollution will be kept in check by natural chemicals released by the sea, scientists have shown.

New research, led by CSIC (Institute of Physical Chemistry, Spain), CONICET (National Research Council, Argentina), NCAR (Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory, USA) and Lancaster University, shows that emissions of natural halogens, such as chlorine, bromine and iodine, buffer increases in global tropospheric ozone (O 3 ), an air pollutant and greenhouse gas, as climate changes during the 21st century.

At present, natural halogens, which are emitted naturally from phytoplankton and algae in the seas and oceans, are estimated to destroy between 10–20% of global tropospheric O 3 .

The findings, presented in a new Nature Climate Change paper, reveal a strong buffering capacity of natural halogens in controlling tropospheric O 3 , as the climate warms.

In this century, the atmosphere is expected to see further increases in greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions. Despite this, levels of halogen-driven tropospheric O 3 destruction is projected to remain unchanged.

“One might expect that increasing natural halogen abundances in a warming climate would result in greater tropospheric O 3 destruction,” said first author Fernando Iglesias-Suarez of CSIC. “Interestingly, natural halogen-mediated global tropospheric O 3 loss remains stable due to compensation by a large spatial heterogeneity in O 3 loss.”

Researchers explored long-term simulations using a state-of-the-art Earth system model to project varying natural halogen emissions and investigate their likely impact on tropospheric O 3 amounts over the 21st century.

“The role that different drivers play on the future atmosphere results in highly heterogeneous tropospheric O 3 destruction with marked hemispheric, regional, and vertical asymmetries. Moreover, the largest O 3 losses due to natural halogens (up to 70 % compared to present) are predicted over polluted coastal regions, with important benefits for air quality,” said author Alfonso Saiz-Lopez at CSIC.

The authors of the study hope that these findings will open a “new” focus of research on natural halogen chemistry –as a key component of the troposphere– in coming years.

Dr Ryan Hossaini, of Lancaster University’s Lancaster Environment Centre and who contributed to the analysis, said: “Halogens are infamous for their role in depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer. These results highlight that halogens also play an important role in the troposphere. Here, natural ocean-emitted halogens reduce levels of tropospheric ozone, an important greenhouse gas and air pollutant. This is a potentially important chemistry-climate interaction and further work is now needed to understand how biotic and abiotic halogen emissions may themselves respond to climate change”.

Source: Lancaster University