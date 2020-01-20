Study finds link between blood fats and artery size in people with MS

A recent study by a team of University at Buffalo researchers has found a link between fats in the blood and problems with the arteries in people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The purpose of the study, which was published online ahead of print in the Journal of Vascular Research, was to determine the effect of a person’s blood lipids on the major arteries outside the skull.

In addition to previous work that demonstrated associations between hyperlipidemia, which is an abnormally high concentration of fats — or lipids — in the blood and worse clinical and radiological outcomes in people with MS, this study showed a link between hyperlipidemia and greater problems with the extracranial arteries.

“This study provides another research avenue that may supplement previous findings published by our comprehensive MS group, including hyperlipidemia effects on disability progression, greater brain lesion formation and greater brain atrophy,” said Dejan Jakimovski, MD, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Neurology in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB, who was the lead author of the study.

MS is an unpredictable, chronic illness involving the central nervous system. In MS, the immune system attacks the myelin, which is the protective layer around nerve fibers. This causes inflammation and scar tissue, or lesions. This can disrupt the flow of information with the brain, and between the brain and body.