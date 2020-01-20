Scientists printed a 0.1 mm tall Michelangelo’s David

David by Michelangelo is one of the world’s most recognizable sculptures and a real masterpiece by one of the most famous artists in history. David has been copied many times in many different media, but scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich have done like no one else – they 3D printed a microscopic replica of Michelangelo’s David in copper.

The original David was sculpted in a period of 1501-1504. Its height is 517 cm. In fact, its huge size and weight prevented it from being used in its intended location on the roof of the Florence Cathedral. And so now David resides in the Galleria dell’Accademia, Florence, Italy.

3D printing a copy of Michelangelo’s David is not that difficult. 3D printing it in copper is harder. And 3D printing it in copper in nanoscale is even harder still. And yet scientists in Switzerland created this novel technique of using a micropipette coupled to a cantilever. This allows printing incredibly minute nanoscale structures. They also used optical force measurement to make sure the print comes out evenly layer by layer.

Engineers printed to Davids – one 1 mm in height and one 10 times smaller. Yes, you read that right – 0.1 mm tall David was also printed. Interestingly, the bigger model took 30 hours to print, while the smaller one was finished in just 20 minutes. You may think that this is still a lot of time, considering you can make much bigger models in around the same time on your regular 3D printer. But the difference is the scale. Although these models of David are small, the thickness of the layer is also small. And it is made from copper.

These models were produced by Exaddon, an offshoot of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich spin-​off Cytosurge, using the technology created in the ETH. Professor Tomaso Zambelli, leader of the research group, said: “We’re thrilled that a technology from our research lab has made its way into practical application. An independent group was able to adopt our 3D printing technology and even improve upon it – which shows that it really works”.

Of course, printing copper Davids is not the ultimate goal for anyone. What scientists really want to do is to nail down the process to make other minute metal parts. 3D printing would be very helpful in, for example, manufacturing of some components for electronics. In fact, this technology could be used to repair some microelectronics as well. Or to print nanorobots. Possibilities are endless. In fact, you’re not even limited to copper – it si possible to print platinum, gold, nickel, silver and other metals too.

It will be interesting to see where these new 3D printing technologies will lead us. They definitely open new opportunities and we will have to see how they are exploited in the future.

Source: ETH Zurich