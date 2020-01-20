Scientists created a way to 3D print highly detailed glass objects

Additive manufacturing is a very useful technology. Different techniques are used to print with plastic, metal and even wood composites. Some scientists are trying to print living tissues as well. Meanwhile printing intricate shapes from glass is still a great challenge, but scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich have just made a bit more approachable.

It is possible to melt glass and add it layer by layer, but that requires tremendous heat in order to avoid introducing damaging internal stresses to the structure. Equipment must be able to withstand that sort of heat too. Another way is printing with powdered ceramic particles and only after sintering them together in some sort of a furnace. This makes it a bit easier, but the final objects are not very complex. But that a look what scientists at ETH Zurich can print now.

Scientists actually used one of the first 3D printing techniques developed during the 1980s, called stereolithography. Essentially, this technique uses glass precursors bonded to a special mixture of plastic particles and resin. This resin hardens once it is exposed to UV light. In this way an object can be printed from a powder layer by layer by hitting different parts with light and making them hard. This forms an intricate plastic framework with ceramic particles. Those particles and properties of each layer can be altered throughout the printing process. You can also change the properties of the glass you are making by introducing different materials, such as borate or phosphate.

After an object is printed, it still has to go through a treating stage, where at 600˚C the polymer framework is burnt off and at around 1000˚C the ceramic structure is densified into glass. And it is good old normal glass – it will break if you drop it. It is clear and hard. Scientists are already filling a patent and talking to a company that would like to use this technology.

Of course, you cannot produce glass bottles in this way. Actually, it would be very impractical, because current bottle manufacturing techniques take care of this job very quickly, while printing is still very slow. It is more important that this technology allows printing highly detailed small objects (still no bigger than a dice), which can be useful in electronics, some laboratory equipment and other areas. In the future the process could be scaled up to make bigger objects too.

Source: ETH Zurich