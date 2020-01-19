Scientists create a lightweight 18-​carat gold composite

Gold is heavy. A sold gold watch is very luxurious, but you wouldn’t wear it for too long just because of how heavy it is. But who knows more about making great watches than the Swiss? Scientists from Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich used a matrix of plastic to create an incredibly light 18-​carat gold.

18-​carat gold is rather heavy, because its density is 15 g/cm3. That’s not good if you want to carry it on your body for the entire day. However, this new gold features density of only 1.7 g/cm3. But this makes it not 18-​carat gold, right? Wrong – it is still 18-​carat gold, because the alloy remains the same. 18-​carat gold is typically three-​quarters gold and one-​quarter copper and this new material developed in Switzerland is still exactly that. It is just spread out more.

Scientists created a matrix of protein fibres and a polymer latex. Then they embedded thin discs of gold nanocrystals. The resulting object is still 18-​carat gold – it is just not solid gold. Disadvantage is that it is so light that many people won’t believe your jewelry is actually golden. However, it appears like gold (because that’s what it is) and you won’t fatigue from carrying all that fortune around your neck or wrists. Interestingly, it is not just the lightweight plastic matrix that provides the lightness. It is also minute air bubbles introduced together with gold particles.

Making this material is not easy. At first all the components are added to water to create a dispersion. Then salt is added to turn it into a gel and water is replaced with alcohol. Then this gel is placed into a pressure chamber with CO2 environment. Once the pressure is released, the gossamer-​like aerogel is formed. It behaves a bit like conventional 18-​carat gold too – it can even be annealed to form it into a desired shape.

Well, of course, the resulting material can be worked like plastic, because that is mostly what it is. In the same way that chocolate-infused cake doesn’t act like chocolate when you touch it. However, scientists can alter its properties by changing the plastic or even the shape of gold nanoparticles. For example, round nanoparticles will give it a hue of violet.

Raffaele Mezzenga, one of the authors of the paper, said: “This time we set ourselves the clear goal of creating a lightweight gold that can also actually be processed and used in most of the applications where gold is used today”.

Of course, solid gold watch will always be the standard of luxury, but this composite 18-​carat gold will have its uses as well. It is so much lighter, it makes gold more usable every day.

Source: ETH Zurich