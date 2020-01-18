Jaguar Land Rover had to 3D print a dog’s paw for their durability testing

Car manufacturers have to test the durability of their products. We do not use cars in pristine laboratories and sometimes we are too tired to be careful. And sometimes dog’s paws are muddy. But how can you test car’s durability against dog’s dirty paws without exhausting an animal. Jaguar Land Rover found a way.

So many people have dogs now. And not for nothing – they are great companions and help maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Land Rover owners in particular are very active and the rear of their SUV’s is very suitable for dogs. But won’t dog’s paws scratch the paint away? What if they are covered in dirt?

Jaguar Land Rover understood that they cannot test it with a dog – it just wouldn’t work too well, because they had to perform long durability tests. And so they developed a solution – a 3D-printed dog’s paw.

This device, called ‘RoboYogi’ after Yogi the Labrador, after whom it was modeled, is a spring-loaded machine, which was scratching the bumper of the new Land Rover Defender for days. The process is actually rather simple – RoboYogi scratches the panel at random ten times followed by a linear scratch to one side, before repeating the process. This cycle was repeated for 5000 times.

This kind of use would take decades in the real world, but was done within several days in the lab. And engineers can confirm – the paint on the rear bumper can withstand more than a decade of use by dogs. Jaguar Land Rover is happy about it, but they are also happy about the method they used.

Julie Nicholls, Senior engineer in materials engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Creating globally renowned vehicles means applying a quality mindset at every stage of a product’s lifecycle to ensure we meet the needs of our customers’ lifestyles. In this case we were able to achieve it by getting a dog, printing a paw and using a robot”.

One of the clear advantages of 3D-printed paw was the speed of testing. Plastic paws don’t feel pain and don’t get bored, so engineers could conduct their tests quickly. Also, it was easy to repair broken or worn out parts of the mechanism.

3D printing is a huge part of car manufacturing nowadays. The Jaguar Land Rover Additive Manufacturing Centre produces more than 80,000 parts a year, mostly for prototyping, but sometimes for production cars as well. For example, ultra-rare Jaguar XE SV Project 8 used several 3D-printed parts.

Land Rover Defender is actually great for dogs. It has a flaw floor and a relatively low boot line. Even a posher Discovery can be bought with a range of Pet Packs, which include various optional extras that make the boot more comfortable and safer for the dog.

Source: Jaguar Land Rover