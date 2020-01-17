Toyota is joining forces with the leader of commercial eVTOL technology – electric air taxis are coming

Toyota is stepping into aviation – it is investing $394 millions into Joby Aviation (Joby) aerospace company. Joby is attempting to produce a commercial all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which will revolutionize air transportation services. But why Toyota is interested in this? And what can we expect from Joby?

Well, the answer to the first question is actually pretty simple – Toyota is all about mobility and every kind of it. Joby is trying to introduce quiet and affordable air transportation solutions, which are nothing like what we have today. It is a great opportunity for Toyota to become a part of a completely new business in transportation sector. And you have to remember that Toyota has never been all about cars. It is producing trucks, heavy equipment, robots and other advanced technologies.

Meanwhile Joby will benefit in many different ways. First of all, of course, Toyota is leading the latest $590M round of investments with $394m. In addition to that Toyota will contribute its experience in manufacturing and knowledge of the market of transportation services. This will become the true basis for the company, because Toyota’s experience is nothing short of amazing both in terms of manufacturing technology and making business. JoeBen Bevirt, Joby Aviation founder and CEO, said: “Toyota is known globally for the quality and reliability of their products driven by meticulous attention to detail and manufacturing processes. I am excited to harness Toyota’s engineering and manufacturing prowess to drive us toward our dream of helping a billion people save an hour+ commuting time every day.”

You might have never heard about Joby, but it is a real leader in the development of eVTOL aircraft. eVTOL technology, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, will become the new transportation solution for overcrowded cities. Why fight through traffic when you can fly over it? Joby’s aircraft is a bit like an oversized drone – a mix between a helicopter and an airplane.

The first prototype the S2 was a two-seat tilt-prop. But now the company is working on a much more meaningful S4 – four-seat with four props on the wing and two tilting props on the tail. It will take off completely vertically, but then will tilt its props slightly and go into a plane mode. This will allow reaching a respectable speed of nearly 322 km/h. It will seat four people, including the pilot, but in the future it should go completely autonomous.

And of course, it will be fully electric. This will be beneficial in many ways. First of all, it will work very quietly – at take off it will be 100 times less noisy than a helicopter. Secondly – it will be free of emissions. Joby estimates that the S4 will go for 241 km on a single charge. Having in mind that it will be operating in a city, it should actually be enough.

Someday this will be your taxi. Joby wants to make it an affordable mode of transportation for everyone. And we can certainly imagine the future when skies of cities are filled with these air taxis. That is why Toyota wants to be a part of it.

Sources: Toyota, Joby Aviation