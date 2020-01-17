The new Volkswagen Golf listens to you complaints to make you feel more cosy

Cars are very smart nowadays. They keep you in your lane, they perform emergency braking, they tension the seatbelts before impact – they do many clever things. Voice commands were not one of them. However, voice control in the new Volkswagen Golf is actually incredibly smart and it will listen to your complaints.

The 8th generation Golf is filled with technology. There are almost no physical buttons in the cabin – everything is controlled via the main touchscreen or some touch-activated switches. It is a very sleek design. You can still control the “Air Care Climatronic” system pretty easily. You can go straight to the infotainment system to access various parameters, such as the Smart Climate menu. You will find five frequently used settings there: Clear View, Warm feet, Warm hands, Cool feet and Fresh air. Volkswagen selected to match the most frequent scenarios when people are trying to change the climate in the car. These smart settings activate certain functions only for a brief period of time. For example, if you choose the “Warm feet” setting, it will warm up your footwell and turn back off.

Then you can access some setting easily using the touch field below with direct access buttons. This is how you can adjust the temperature or the fan speed. Of course, the passenger can choose different settings than the driver, which improves the wellbeing for the entire population of the car. In fact, the front passenger can also use voice commands.

Most cars nowadays have voice commands. Not so long ago they were pretty much unusable – you had to match the programmed command very closely and these systems struggled with some accents. Modern voice control is not like that and the one found in the new Volkswagen Golf is a good example.

Of course, Golf will understand such commands as “Make it four degrees warmer” and will change the temperature accordingly. But it can do much more than that. For example, if you say “I am cold” it will increase the temperature as well. In the same way “It’s stuffy in here” will increase the ventilation. Journalists during tests noticed that Golf even understands such commands as “My bottom is cold” – this turns on the heated seat. Which one? Well, Golf’s system is so smart that it recognizes who is giving the command – the driver or the passenger – and addresses that side exclusively.

In other words, the New Volkswagen Golf listens to the user’s complaints and tries to solve the problems of your wellbeing. Which is nice.

Source: Volkswagen