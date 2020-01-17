Do you want to feel like walking while you’re driving? JLR is designing such technology

If there was a global epidemic you would do everything to avoid it yourself and keep your family safe, right? Well, there is an epidemic that you might be a part of without even realizing it. It is sitting epidemic – World Health Organization estimates that 1.4 billion are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles. We spend a lot of time sitting in cars, but Jaguar Land Rover is working to fix that.

Why is sitting so terrible?

A little bit of sitting won’t hurt you. But we sit so much. We sit at home eating breakfast, then go to an office where we sit for 8 hours and then we come home to sit some more. And guess what we are doing in between? Sitting in cars!

Too much sitting will shorten muscles in the legs, hips and glutes causing back pain. It restricts blood flow to the lower part of your body, which means that heart needs to work harder. It will also mess up nerve connections and you may develop pain. A good thing to do would be to exercise more, but you should also sit a little less.

But we can’t stand in cars, can we?

No, we can’t. Standing would make driving so much less safe. However, Jaguar Land Rover is working in a system, which will mimic the sensation and stresses of walking, which will at least partially alleviate the effects of sitting on a long trip.

Jaguar Land Rover designed a ‘morphable’ seat, which uses a series of actuators in the seat foam to create constant micro-adjustments that make your brain think you’re walking. Essentially, the base of the seat moves ever so slightly moving your thighs, which is a bit like a massage, but significantly reduces the problems associated with sitting for a long time. This seat should reduce driver’s fatigue and improve his overall wellbeing.

Of course, the amplitude of movement in this seat is minute so there is no danger of driver’s legs slipping off the pedals. It is completely safe and will be individually tailored to each driver and passenger.

What do we do before this seat is developed and trialed?

Jaguar Land Rover is currently putting the ‘morphable’ seat through its paces. It may take some time till it hits the market, but there are things you can do to improve your wellbeing in the car.

First of all, adjust your driving position so that you are well supported, comfortable, relaxed and all car controls are easy to reach. This video might help.

Secondly, drink plenty of water before a long trip. You are afraid that you will have to stop frequently for a bathroom break? Great – use those opportunities to stretch your legs and walk around a bit.

Finally, if you are going on a long road trip, have a second driver. This will help reduce the fatigue.

This is not the first technology that Jaguar Land Rover introduced to improve the wellbeing of the people in its cars. It is actually a part of the ongoing Destination Zero effort – Jaguar Land Rover’s ambition to make societies safer and healthier. Previously company introduced ultraviolet light technology to stop the spread of colds and flu and researched motion sickness.

Source: Jaguar Land Rover