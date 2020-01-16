Microsoft bids farewell to Windows 7: What should we do?

This week is special for Windows and many users of this operating system. Microsoft is dropping support of Windows 7, nearly 11 years after first launching the windows 7 operating system with a flashy New York City marketing campaign.

It means that Microsoft is ending the cat-and-mouse game with hackers seeking to exploit software bugs in the operating system. If perpetrators find a flaw in Windows 7 operating system, Microsoft will not fix it anymore, because technically these systems are already considered as outdated.

Without continued software and security updates, Windows 7 machines are more likely to be infected with viruses and malware, Microsoft officials note on their website.

If you continue to use Windows 7 after support has ended on January 14, 2020, your PC will still work, but it may become more vulnerable to security risks, and you should be aware of that.

If you have decided to upgrade to Windows 10 to enjoy official and ongoing technical support for this version of popular operating system, continue reading the next part.

Disclaimer: please always make backup copy of your files before using any of advices provided here. If not sure, seek a qualified assistance before proceeding on your own!

How to Upgrade to Windows 10

Before you upgrade the OS, please back up the original system disk in advance to avoid any data loss caused by the upgrading failure or technical incompatibility. In addition, you can also use it to restore Windows 7 back on your machine, if you decide you don’t want Windows 10 after trying its features.

You can freely choose any popular backup software for this purpose. In this article, we will provide an example using MiniTool Partition Wizard software. You can refer to the following steps to back up the system disk.

Step 1: Using Copy Disk feature.

Plug a USB flash drive into your computer.

Download MiniTool Partition Wizard and launch it to get main interface.

Click Copy Disk Wizard on the action panel.

Step 2: Click Next button to continue and choose the system disk you should copy. Then, click Next button.

Step 3: Choose a target disk to copy the original content to and click Next button. Then, click Yes to continue.

Step 4: Click Apply button to execute pending operations.

Then, you can refer to the following methods to upgrade to Windows 10. Please note that the Windows 10 free upgrade offer through the “Get Windows 10 (GWX)”app has ended on July 29, 2016.

For this reason, now the only option is to buy a Windows 10 product key, preferably directly from Microsoft. Please note that there is no such thing as “official Windows 10 free upgrade download”, and you should not be looking for it anywhere. Any similar-looking offers on the internet are simply illegal, plus they pose serious security risks for software users.

Method 1. Upgrade to Windows 10 with Media Creation Tool.

If you can find a Windows 10 update, you can adopt this method.

Step 1: Upgrade your PC.

Click here to download media creation tool program.

Run the media creation tool, and then click Accept .

. Choose Upgrade this PC now .

. Click Next.

Step 2: Waiting until Windows 10 downloading procedure is completed.

Step 3: Then, click the Accept button again to agree to the notice and license terms.

Step 4: Confirm that the Keep personal files and apps option is selected. Then, click Install button. More detailed information can be found in this article: A Complete Guide to Windows 10 Media Creation Tool: How to Use.

Method 2. Upgrade to Windows 10 with a bootable installation media.

If you encounter problems in upgrading your PC using the previously described method, you can use the Media Creation Tool to create a Windows 10 installation media for (or from) another PC.

Step 1: Plug a USB flash drive not less than 8 GB into your computer and follow the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool guide to create a bootable installation media.

Step 2: Boot your computer from the bootable installation media.

Restart your computer with the USB flash drive plugged into it.

Follow the wizard that appears on the screen as soon as you boot up the computer to enter BIOS .

. Set Removable Devices at the first place of boot sequence. And then boot the computer.

Step 3: Follow this guide to complete the installation: How to Install Windows 10 on a New Hard Drive.

How to Downgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 7

If later for some reason you want to downgrade to from Windows 10 to Windows 7, you can refer to the following methods to downgrade your operating system back to Windows 7.

Method 1. Go Back to the Previous Build.

This method is available only for ten days after you upgrade to Windows 10. You can roll back to Windows 7 through Go Back to the Previous Build feature in WinRE. Read full guide on Rollback Windows 10 to Windows 7/8.1 to get a detailed tutorial.

Method 2. Downgrade to Windows 7 through backup.

As long as you have backed up the Windows 7 system disk and didn’t format the backup copy storage media, you can use this method at any time, using appropriate software for restoring your backups.