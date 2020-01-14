Why SEAT now has two different electric scooters in its plans? Are they good?

Back in November 2019 Spanish car manufacturer SEAT introduced a new strategic business unit, called SEAT Urban Mobility. This division of SEAT will deal with electric micro mobility solutions, such as the new e-Kickscooter and e-Scooter. But why this car manufacturer is working on these miniscule machines? And are these concepts any good?

Why SEAT is launching SEAT Urban Mobility? Urban micro mobility solutions are very popular right now. As soon as you step outside, you will notice someone passing on an electric scooter. This is because these machines are very quick and zippy, and you don’t have to worry about parking or even public transit costs. For SEAT it is a great business opportunity.

Also, electric scooters can be integrated into electric cars. As parking spots in city centres are likely to be more and more packed, moving bigger lots away is a good idea. So a scooter can become a quick first and last kilometre solution that fits nicely in the trunk.

Finally, bigger electric scooters are a good renting option, especially in warmer climate countries. Like Spain. But SEAT can also become a base, where these micro mobility solutions will be developed for the entire Volkswagen group.

What is the SEAT e-Scooter? A concept for now, which will be finalized in the course of 2020. It is a compact electric scooter, which is modern in its design and yet classic in its form factor. You can sit on it, you have proper blinkers, number plates and some luggage space (stores two helmets). SEAT will offer it for people, but also for shared services fleets. Of course, SEAT is not going to be manufacturing it – this task will be carried out by the Barcelona-based scooter maker Silence.

SEAT e-Scooter has a 7 kW motor with a peak rate of 11 kW (14.8 hp) – about the same as a scooter with a 125cc engine. It is much quicker though – it reaches 50 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and accelerates all the way to 100 km/h. Batteries are removable for charging at home and you can go for 115 km on a single charge. SEAT estimates that it will cost around €0.70 for every 100 kilometres.

What is the SEAT e-Kickscooter? Another concept, but this one should reach production in 2020. It will also be available for ownership and as a part of ride sharing services. It is the second version of SEAT electric schooter – the first one reached 10,000 in production numbers. SEAT e-Kickscooter has a 551 Wh battery, which enables a range of 65 km. It also has two independent brake systems, which makes it very safe.

Are you on board? SEAT has a wide range of different cars – it makes city cars, but also makes large SUVs. So maybe electric micro mobility solutions aren’t even that weird? Many people live in cities and don’t even want to deal with the cost and trouble associated with dealing with the ownership of the car.

Source: SEAT