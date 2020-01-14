Ridesharing could be integrated in public transportation systems

Ridesharing is a relatively modern way of getting around. Various ridesharing companies offer their taxi-like services, helping some people to earn a living and get around for others. Now scientists from the University of Waterloo tested if ridesharing could be integrated into city’s public transport system.

Researchers created an experiment, in which a part of the city was dotted with virtual ridesharing stops. Scientists selected an area of the city that is less dense than others and where people are mostly dependent on cars. The price of the trip was equivalent to that of a bus, which made ridesharing a very attractive option. Because ridesharing is conducted with cars, it is quicker than buses. Almost all residents lived within 400 metres from these virtual ridesharing stops, which made them very convenient.

Scientists found that almost 600 people used the subsidized service. Why subsidized? Because, obviously, ridesharing services are much more expensive than good old buses. They are run as private operations, seeking profit, which all makes sense. Scientists wanted them to cost the same as bus trips, so that people would be more keen on not using their own cars.

And it worked. Sort of. 65 % of users used this service to reach the nearest bus stop, which was the intended use case for this experimental integration. Some people didn’t go to the nearest bus stop, which could be because they were not travelling very far at all. Finally, a small percentage of participants used the service to reach the next virtual ridesharing stop, which probably means that they were abusing the system to simply get around cheaply and quickly.

Chris Bachmann, one of the authors of the paper, said: “The design of any system like this is extremely challenging. In transportation, you always have to be mindful of behavioural responses – how people respond, basically, to the game we’ve created as they navigate through the network”.

Why scientists are considering ridesharing in the first place? Well, these areas of Waterloo are not very dense at all and people are dependent on cars. Expanding bus services to these neighbourhoods would be too expensive, because not many people live around here. Ridesharing is a great option, because it reduces the use of cars, minimizes traffic jams and pollution. It also offers a bit more flexibility in terms of transportation for the residents of these neighbourhoods.

And did it work? Well, larger studies would be needed to figure out whether subsidizing ridesharing is actually worth it. Scientists would also have to tune the system to avoid exploitation. But so far it seems like it is a definitely an option that is worth attention.

Source: University of Waterloo