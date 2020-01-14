Researchers develop predictive tools to tackle childhood disease outbreaks in Botswana

In 2006, more than 400 children under the age of 5 died during an outbreak of the diarrheal disease in Botswana. In what was a 25-fold increase in disease mortality for this age group, citizens of the country were devastated.

For more than 10 years, Kathleen Alexander, a scientist at Virginia Tech, has been researching similar diarrheal disease outbreaks across Botswana to determine if there are correlations among atmospheric conditions, local environmental variables, and disease rates.

Along with Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University and Alexandra Heaney of UC-Berkeley, Alexander discovered a critical link between environmental dynamics and human health. With this knowledge, the NSF-funded researchers have the capacity to begin to predict when such disease outbreaks will occur.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.