Can Environmental Technology Improve Air Quality?

The deteriorating state of the environment is on everyone’s mind these days, encouraged by more frequent natural disasters, rampant wildfires like those seen in California and Australia, rising air pollution and much more.

While we’re not exactly living in a post-apocalyptic world just yet, the chances we will be are growing increasingly likely if nothing changes soon. Talking about it is much easier than taking action, mainly because doing so requires the participation of many parties the world over. Getting the business world to convert to eco-friendly and minimally invasive operations, for example, will involve thousands upon thousands of different brands and organizations. It’s tough to get everyone on the same page.

That’s precisely why tackling environmental change one problem at a time is the best way to push forward.

One problem, in particular, could see significant improvements in the reduction of air pollution, especially in urban areas. Air pollution is responsible for the deaths of more than 7 million people worldwide each year. Data from the World Health Organization shows that 90% of people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants. A whopping 4.2 million deaths each year occur as a result of exposure to ambient or outdoor air pollution. It’s a monumental problem.

A promising aspect of modern society is that many newer technologies — which we are already using — can help facilitate a measurable decrease in pollution. Generally, the technology in question is already environmentally friendly, or green, which is a step in the right direction.

How Environmental Technology Can Improve Air Quality and Lower Pollution

Green or eco-friendly initiatives are not necessarily a new method for minimizing the adverse impact on the global environment, but they have been picking up traction considerably over the last decade.

That is because not only are many of the green technologies better for the environment, but they also offer additional benefits. Those advantages may include cost reductions, more efficient output and operations and a better quality of life for all.

Furthermore, laws and regulations promote the controlled output of contaminants. Many organizations must measure and adhere to air quality compliance standards, lest they incur severe fines and reputational damage.

Modern technology has a lot to offer to that end, both helping reduce pollution and contaminants and clean up conventional operations. It makes one wonder which technologies truly aid in lowering air pollution. Are we already using the technology in question, and if not, when will they be available?

Electric Vehicles

As most people know, a major contributor to air pollution comes from vehicle emissions for cars that run on gas or diesel fuel. Luckily, many car manufacturers are already offering — or developing — vehicles that run on clean energy. Of course, swapping to electric cars is always a plus and will help lower emissions, but there’s no denying that, collectively, they still require excessive amounts of electricity.

Cleaner Industries

As technologies such as electric vehicles, IoT, advanced computing and modern robotics all increase demand for energy, it’s evident the power industry will need a revamp too. The burning of fossil fuels, across all sectors, is another major factor in the increase of greenhouse gases and global warming.

Many factories and processing plants pollute the air by introducing carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and other, similar pollutants. A lot of these connect directly to the use — and burning — of fossil fuels.

The solution is a move toward clean, green-energy sources or, more specifically, renewable energy like wind and solar. The technology behind renewable energy systems will become more advanced, and so will the methods for generating it. Effective battery backup solutions for solar have advanced quite a bit in recent years, for example.

Green Agriculture

In farming and agriculture, there are many contributors to climate change, including those directly influential on air pollution. Livestock accounts for 40% of global emissions, while mineral fertilizers account for 16%. Biomass burning and crop residues account for about an additional 18%.

Therefore, farming operations must become more eco-friendly. However, food production sources aren’t the only problem. The entire food supply chain contributes to a significant amount of emissions, including packaging and distribution to retail.

The use of more efficient equipment and heavy machinery can be a considerable boon, alongside more eco-friendly vehicle transport and storage units. IoT and advanced AI — such as machine learning — also have a role to play, by vastly improving the efficiency of agricultural operations. As the world population continues to grow, farming operations will need to supply more food, faster, with fewer available resources and land.

Massive Air Purification Solutions

In densely populated and urban areas, specifically, pollution can be a problem because of how packed the region is. That’s precisely why smog and other fog-like pollutants are often visible in places like Los Angeles.

More recently, however, eco-friendly developers have been exploring the idea of massive air purification systems, some of which we may be able to build right into existing structures and landmarks. The Dutch-designed Smog-Free Tower is an excellent example. Theoretically, the tower will consume air pollutants like smog and turn them into compressed raw material cubes. Manufacturers may eventually be able to turn those cubes into jewelry and other tangible items.

Technology Is Making “Clean” Possible

While there are many forms of it, technology is helping make clean, eco-friendly solutions a reality. Whether you’re talking about electric and energy-efficient vehicles or smart lighting — which helps turn off lights in empty spaces — nearly all facets of modern life can improve.

The real test will be to see how technology transforms some of the more influential industries to carbon emissions and global warming, such as agriculture and the food supply chain.

