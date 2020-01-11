You Might Not Need a Hybrid Car If This Invention Works

Hybrid cars are often marketed as the best option for reducing your carbon footprint and saving fuel if you don’t want to make the jump to a fully electric vehicle.

While they are one of the most fuel-efficient options on the market, they may become obsolete faster than anyone could have anticipated, if a new invention works the way it’s intended. Here’s a look at the new technology that is preparing to take the automotive world by storm.

Four Cycles for Internal Combustion

Traditional internal combustion engines — even those in hybrid vehicles — rely on four-cycle motions that keep the engine moving. As its name suggests, there are four steps in each cycle — intake, compression, power and exhaust.

During the intake phase, the piston drops down toward the crankshaft and the intake valve opens, allowing the fuel mixture to enter the cylinder. Then the valve closes and the piston rises up, compressing the mixture during the second phase.

Next, the spark plug ignites the fuel, known as the ignition or power phase, forcing the cylinder downward again and transmitting that power to the engine. Then finally, during the exhaust phase, the exhaust valve opens and the piston rises up again, moving the burned gasses out of the cylinder and preparing it for the next cycle.

If you’ve driven a car, a truck or a lawnmower with a four-cycle engine, you’re already familiar with the basics. Hybrid engines don’t change this basic process of internal combustion engines. They simply supplement part of the workload with battery power to improve fuel economy.

More Cycles, Less Fuel

The four-cycle internal combustion engine hasn’t changed much since its invention in the late 1800s, but a new invention from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might change the way we look at fuel-based propulsion. Instead of four-cycles, this new design uses eight cycles to get more power out of each piston while working at lower temperatures and reducing the number of emissions the engine generates.

Initially, this design was supposed to work for plasma, spinning and compressing it because the heat capacity of a spinning gas is higher than that of a stationary one. The eight cycle engine would allow for a neutral gas to spin quickly in the combustion chambers, lowering the temperature that the engine runs at and reducing emissions in one fell swoop.

This might be challenging for gasoline engines, which run best at a higher temperature, but if engineers can find a safe middle-ground between the two points — between the high temperature of a traditional four-cycle engine and the lower temperature but higher efficiency eight-cycle prototype, they might finally be able to retire the 100+-year-old four-cycle design in favor of cleaner air and more efficient engines.

Going Green in the Meantime

While PPPL’s new invention could change the way drivers look at internal combustion engines, it doesn’t do a lot for those looking to make their personal vehicles and fleets greener in the meantime. Purchasing a hybrid or an electric vehicle is one option, but for businesses with large fleets, that kind of upgrade is cost-prohibitive.

Using fleet tracking software to monitor vehicle usage can help make event traditional fleets more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly. Mapping software can prevent drivers from getting stuck in traffic jams — a situation that wastes fuel when fleets sit idle in traffic. Thus, the software can reduce overall fuel use by anywhere from 2% to 8% a month.

This kind of tracking software gives business owners and fleet supervisors the tools they need to make green choices now. By collecting data about everything from maintenance and fuel use to distance traveled and time spent idling, fleet owners can make the best decisions about how to make their fleet more eco-friendly before these new technologies make their way into the mainstream.

Looking Toward the Future

What does this new invention mean for the future of the internal combustion engine? It’s too early to say because, in order to implement it, the entire automotive industry would need to be overhauled from the ground up. Current engine technology isn’t designed to accommodate four more cycles in an internal combustion cycle, and there is the problem of the need for a neutral gas to spin the fuel source within the cylinder.

Still, this is an incredible step forward that might allow the general public to access vehicles with high fuel economy without the need for a hybrid or fully electric model.

Time will tell if this new eight-cycle engine — initially designed for plasma — will reshape the automotive industry or if it will vanish, too little too late as drivers move from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric ones. It is a step in the right direction, though, and might help the industry lessen its reliance on fossil fuels.

Written by Kayla Matthews, Productivity Bytes