The new king of snow – the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty boasts best-in-class snow plough rating

You may be one of these people who do not really see a point in a big pickup truck, but they are actually incredibly useful. In fact the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty is so powerful that it might as well be the only snow plough a small town or a farm would ever need.

Pickup trucks can do much more than that. The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty can tow up to 37,000 lbs (16,8 tonnes), which is a pretty large car trailer. Not only that, but it also has a huge load bed, which could be modified and configured for different applications. For example, it could get a fifth wheel, allowing it to tow some semi-trailers (not the full size ones, but some smaller and lighter ones optimized for pickup trucks), carry various implements, cranes and etc. But let’s talk about a snow plough for now.

Did you know that snow clearing is an $18 billion industry in the United States? And despite the latest climate peculiarities, it is growing at a steady pace. More than 22,000 commercial contractors and more than 75,000 sole proprietors work in US alone and they need good tools. And in terms of capacity there is no better snow clearing machine that the new 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty.

Petrol version of the Ford F-Series Super Duty boasts a snow plough capacity of 635 kg (1,400 lbs), while the diesel version features a 585 kg (1,290 lbs) snow plough capacity. These number, which do include hardware, are huge. That’s a big snowplough, even for such a massive pickup truck – 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty’s snow plough capacity is best in class. And buyers can opt for the new Snow Plow Prep Package, which includes a windshield wiper de-icer, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats. There is also a special drive mode changes throttle mapping and traction control settings to allow for added control and greater confidence in difficult winter conditions.

It is not like these pickups are lacking power either. Buyers of the new 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty can go for economical powertrains, but many will go for 6.2-litre petrol V8. Or even a bigger 7.3-litre petrol V8, developing 430 horsepower. If diesel is more your thing, 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 with 475 horsepower is right up your driveway.

Working a snow plough isn’t easy, but it is much nicer if you have appropriate tools. The new 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty is comfortable inside, well-equipped and very versatile. In winter you are ploughing snow, in summer – taking care of firewood or your garden.

