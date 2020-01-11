Taking inspiration from growing humans – scientists want to raise 3D printing to a new level

Additive manufacturing, better known as 3D printing, is a very useful tool for manufacturers to create prototypes and develop new designs and inventions. Although technologies of additive manufacturing are progressing rather quickly, scientists think that it could be elevated to a new level by taking inspiration from the way that humans grow.

If you think about it, growing of nature is a lot like 3D printing. It is not like our cells become bigger with time – we just continue adding new cells that come together into bigger tissues. However, before 3D printing became a thing, engineers had to rely on subtractive manufacturing. What’s the difference of additive manufacturing and subtractive manufacturing? One concept describes a process where the material is added to form a complex form and another one describes a process during which a block of material is cut to reduce it into the final shape or the product.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham say that the main restriction of 3D printing technology development is the old thinking in subtractive manufacturing. Researchers say that additive manufacturing can only reach its full potential in both design and as a fundamental technique if engineers start taking inspiration from the way that humans grow as biological bodies. This is a fundamental change in thinking about manufacturing, but it could help elevating the technique to a new level. Dr Lauren Thomas-Seale, principle investigator of the project, said: “Although we refer to it as additive manufacturing, traditionally engineers learn to design parts based on a long history of subtractive manufacturing. This leads to well-acknowledged constraints in design creativity. Additive manufacturing has to break out of this inertia if it is to reach its full potential in both design and as a fundamental technique”.

Human body develops over time. Not only new cells form larger tissues, but the process itself has many different sides. Different tissues grow in different ways, resulting in objects with different properties. If we took that into consideration, we could give 3D printing many new qualities, such as ability to make soft objects with complex interior structures.

It is interesting that scientists are not solely interested in technique, but in inspiration as well. As silly as it may sound, it is actually very important. It is all about reasoning, because the thinking process leading to certain decisions determine the result. If engineers working with 3D printing would start from thinking about human body they would approach a different result than going from subtractive manufacturing.

Source: University of Birmingham